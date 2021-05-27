newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

938 Quincy Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST LISTED & OPEN SUN 5/30 12-2PM - Charming and updated rowhome with original character and a basement in-law suite in an ideal location. Original hardwood floors refinished and completely freshly painted, this perfect Columbia Heights/Petworth home is ready to move in. Other improvements include a central air conditioning system, new kitchen counters and recent stainless steel appliances. The main level features a large living room with an exposed brick wall. A big dining room is right off the kitchen. The kitchen wall has been partially opened and can easily be expanded. The kitchen features white cabinets, carrara veined quartz counters, a gas range and new sink, faucet and hardware. There+GGs a half bath adjacent to the foyer. The rear sunroom is a full width and an inspiring space that overlooks the rear of the home. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have an additional sunroom sections attached. The travertine marble bath is big and includes a skylight and a soaking tub. Original doors feature glass transoms above. The largest bedroom has a built-in closet, a shelving system and three windows. The basement is fully finished and currently has a utility/workshop room, full-size washer and dryer closet and a door to the in-law apartment. The in-law suite has new laminate floors, a mini-split HVAC system, a full kitchen and an attached full bath. Out back it is fully fenced-in, with a sliding garage door providing security and easy parking on the brick patio. There is a small grass/garden area and stairs up to the massive rear trex deck. Views overlook the Raymond Recreation Center across the alley with its green space and playgrounds. This street is quiet, but only a block away from the Petworth Green/Yellow Line metro and the rapidly developing Georgia Avenue Corridor. With a 94 walk score, there are plenty of walkable options including a Safeway just 2 blocks away, dozens of restaurants, bars and local establishments. This home has it all in an area that will continue to grow in the years ahead.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Georgetown, MDthemunchonline.com

1076 Paper Mill Court NW

Updated townhome in popular Paper Mill Court. Walk to Georgetown Waterfront and more! - Enjoy living in the popular Georgetown Paper Mill townhouse community in this beautiful 2 level, 2 bedroom/1 bath. Only half a block from the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, this surprisingly quiet townhouse overlooks Grace Street and features an updated bathroom and kitchen, great wood floors on the first level, recessed lighting, and a cozy balcony perfect for relaxing with a book and glass of wine or growing a small vegetable garden. Lots of charm with exposed brick and woodburning fireplace. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with closet systems, an ample storage attic, washer/dryer, and a large tiled bathroom. Private garage parking space in building. A residents' community swimming pool opens during the summer. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Wired for alarm system, cable, and internet.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6461 NW 2nd Avenue #303

LOOK NO FURTHER! LOW CONDO FEE $261.00 PER MO. TOTALLY RENOVATED BY AWARD WINNING DESIGNER! 55+ COMMUNITY. Great East Boca Location - minutes to the beach, close to shopping, dining and major highways. This first floor condo has been totally renovated and features a beautiful open kitchen and quartz countertop with waterfall design. The living space is bright and cheerful with a large screened in patio that looks out onto a quiet green space. Enjoy the 3rd bedroom with fabulous shoji screens that can open and be used as a bedroom or den. Designer wallpaper creates a custom feel in the master and guest bathrooms. No expense was spared. Separate laundry room is a great space with extra storage. This condo will not last long!
Quincy, CAPosted by
Quincy Times

On the hunt for a home in Quincy? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Bucks Lake estate property with remodeled lodge style home is the quintessential mountain retreat. It is a one of kind property with 10.84 level acres and frontage on two creeks and a meadow. A comfortable great room has wood beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace with Quadrafire insert to gather around while entertaining. The completely remodeled kitchen is well appointed with alder cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless GE Profile appliances. The second story has been remodeled and offers a custom bathroom with a large jetted tub, separate tiled shower and tile wainscoting. Other improvements include newer metal roof, vinyl dual pane windows, upgraded insulation and wiring and some metal shutters which can be raised and lowered from inside the home. The exterior of the home is also well suited for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, large patio, covered porch, and RV hookups for additional accommodations. Solid home has been updated with new windows, a metal roof, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, appliances, updated bathrooms and a new deck. The home is located on 1.32 acre parcel 111-242-003 and the adjacent 20.10 acre parcel 111-110-002 is included giving a total of 21.42 acres with good pasture suitable for horses or some livestock. There is a small barn on the property and plenty of room for a larger barn, riding arena or other out buildings. Both properties are located in Flood Zone A and would require flood insurance if financed. Real log construction with exterior rockwork, vaulted wood ceilings, a loft, stone fireplace, and ample windows for views and natural light gives the ambiance expected of a mountain getaway. The exterior staircase enters a second story mudroom for ease of year around access. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a well appointed kitchen, laundry and a large deck for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining. Additional family or guests are not a problem with a 700 square foot 2 bed, 1 bath guest quarters above the garage. The home and guest quarters combined can accommodate 14 people. The oversized 936 square foot detached garage provides space that can be utilized for car storage, boat storage, all of the toys, or shop space depending upon your needs. Situated on 3.07 privately owned acres this location gives plenty of space while still being close to the Lake and having the amenities of paved access and public electricity. A great family mountain escape ready to go. Back yard has been leveled with back storage shed. Priced to sell!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3210 Maplewood Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Just Listed! Charming home overlooking City Stadium in Richmond. Located in the sought-after Carillon neighborhood, this home offers the walkability you've been looking for, just steps from Carytown and Byrd Park. Full covered front porch leads into the living room with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and two large windows, bringing in tons of natural light! Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, & microwave, ceramic tile floors, a tile backsplash, utility closet, excellent cabinet space, and access to the rear yard. Tile floors continue from kitchen to an additional room with washer/dryer hookups and space for a dining area. The full hall bath has tile walls, vinyl flooring, and a full tub/shower combo. Gas heat! Primary and additional bedrooms offer hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and private closets. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a deck with plenty of space for outdoor seating, and a detached storage shed. Need more space? No problem! This home has an additional 770 square feet of unfinished space on the second level that can easily be finished to double the size. Don't delay, you do not want to miss this house!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

316 NW 42nd St

One of If Not the most attractive lots and locations in Knob Hill. This gem of a home sits on one of the biggest lots in the community, and offers an XL driveway along with a backyard and space between each neighboring house. This 2 bedroom house has a beautiful layout along with plantation shutters, big screened in porch with a peaceful backyard, spacious living area, new electric, and so much more. Knob Hill is a hidden gem of a community in East Boca. This active 55+ community offers a beautiful clubhouse, saltwater pool, and Cable / Lawn in included in the low association fees. Feel the Seabreeze while living the East Boca lifestyle. Only minutes from the beach as well.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

623 NW 12th Road

Rare ranch style home East of I-95! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with bonus room, pool in the middle of lush, mature landscaping, private courtyard entrance and screened-in porch. Exposed wooden beam rear lanai with oversized ceiling fan. Includes brand new tile roof with 10 year warranty, A/C, kitchen & laundry appliances. Hardwood floors & doors, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, refreshed bathrooms with original tile, kitchen breakfast-bar. North/South exposure, includes all interior window treatments. Hurricane rated sliding glass patio door. Commercial grade landscape lighting illuminates the gardens at night. It's like living in the middle of a park outside every window. Close to EVERYTHING.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

5835 NW 21st Way

This beautiful 2 story single family home sits on an oversized private lot in the award winning Broken Sound Country Club. Highlights of this home include master bedroom & office downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, roof & kitchen replaced around 2013, marble floors partial & wood floors partial. The oversized yard features marble pool pavers, a salt system pool and a large grassy area perfect for entertaining and room for your pets to enjoy. Mandatory Country Club Membership $70k-$80k associated with this home - review Broker Remarks.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

3860 NW 2nd Ct

3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool in east Boca, 1 mile to the beach. Backyard is a tropical Paradise with 2 custom tiki huts, saltwater heated pool with a sun shelf. Inside you will find a nice open split layout with a large custom kitchen with granite, wine fridge, wood, and Limestone Marble floors throughout, tankless hot water system, large size laundry/utility room, plantation shutters, outdoor bar/kitchen counter with kegerator. Impact windows and doors. The driveway has plenty of parking. The home is located close to Mizner Park and a short ride to Delray Beach. Come see this one today before is gone.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2889 NW 24th Court

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 29, 11am -3pm & SUNDAY MAY 30 11am -2pm. All offers in by TUESDAY JUNE 1 by 5pm; use FARBAR AsIs ONLY must include POF/DU letter, all will be presented and a decision by WEDNESDAY JUNE 2ND! AMAZING COMPETELY RENOVATED TIMBERCREEK HOME on over 1/4 acre lot in a cul de sac! All New Open Concept floor plan, with soaring ceilings, master has walk-in & wall closets with vaulted ceiling, whole house completely gutted, reconfigured and beautifully renovated, no popcorn, new complete Hurricane Impact windows, CBS Construction, new everything: kitchen with marble countertops, new baths, porcelain tile flooring throughout, LED Lighting, landscaping and sprinkler system, electric panel, A/C 2018, HWH 2017, Barrel tile roof 2008. A -Rated Schools.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1881 3rd St NW

Studio Apartment with Juliet Balcony - Modern studio with sleek kitchen and great light from the sliding glass door. Everything you need--stainless appliances including washer/dryer in unit! There are heated floors in the bathroom and industrial style fixtures. Has a large closet. Quiet street in LeDroit park but still near all the coolness of Shaw. Shaw/Howard and NoMa/Gallaudet metros 8-12 minute walk. Wired for Verizon ultra high-speed fiber optic internet and energy efficient central heat/air. Wifi activated unit door entry system and key fob and callbox entry to building. PET FRIENDLY!! Managed by Watassa Manageament with online autopay and maintenance request entry.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2761 NW NW Timbercreek Circle

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Domed Screened pool, Huge lot on Timbercreek Lake. Total Sq Ft 3,474 A/C'ed 2,509 - Huge back yard, over 80' from pool to Lake! Wonderful plants & trees, Sprinklers off Lake, Great Home for Entertaining, glass door sliders to Roofed pool-side porch from Family, Living & Master rooms all with unobstructed Lake Frontage! Kit. remodeled w/custom Maple cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Vaulted Ceilings: Kit., Family & Living rooms, Master Bath renovated 2004, LED lights, New sprinkler pump & updated sprinklers, Hurricane protection for all windows, Flat roof 8 yrs old, Barrel tile roof installed 2001, new pool screen 2018, Leaf-guard gutters 2018, exterior water spigets 3 yr's old, much more. Timbercreek: Parks, Picnic areas, sidewalks, Lakeside Walks.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

4283 NW 65th Road

This immaculate & cheery two story home of 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a large loft is light and open featuring volume ceilings, neutral tile floors & carpeting & a charming kitchen with white 42'' cabinetry. The Master suite offers engineered wood floors, a spacious walk-in closet and a Master bath with dual sinks and upgraded shower. A dramatic staircase leads to a huge loft, 2 bedrooms & a remodeled secondary bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead from both the living room & Master Suite to a charming private open patio. Newer water heater. Furniture negotiable. BONUS: Club incentive of $22,500 toward country club initiation if closed by October 31, 2021. Don't miss this opportunity to come in at a great value and start enjoying the Woodfield lifestyle!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1550 NW 49th Ln #1550

Like NEW!!!This gorgeous model perfect townhome features 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 baths- Mango model includes upgrades galore- kitchen has Calcutta Quartz countertops & glass tile backsplash- pull outs in pantry- new stainless Samsung appliances- Flooring is new modern light waterproof laminate- Crown moldings throughout- New designer lighting fixtures- Hunter Doulas Bandage shades- New washer/dryer- New fans-Closet cabinetry in Master - Freshly painted- New Trane A/C unit- Hurricane impact windows, doors & garage door - Custom stone wall in main living area- Safe in wall stays- Epoxy garage flooring- Custom furnishings are negotiable! Call to schedule a time. Community is gated with a community pool, playground & clubhouse.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18 Sherman Circle NW

Stunning 4 Bedroom + DEN, 4 full and one half baths situated on the serene Sherman Circle in Northwest DC. An open main level with exposed brick, updated flooring, crisp waterfall countertops, room for dedicated dining AND a rear breakfast nook or study before opening up to large rear patio deck. Kitchen features all brand new appliances including a six burner stove, under cabinet lighting, pot fill over stove, and below counter microwave. Upper level features primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and second private balcony, along with two other bright bedrooms and a second full bath. Completely finished lower level showcases one bedroom + den, full kitchen with brand new appliances, second washer/dryer, and two full bathrooms. Rear private parking includes remote garage door. This beautiful home is a must see! Floor plans with updated square footage will be added prior to weekend.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

100 NW 69th Circle #42

Get ready to discover your new 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in East Boca Raton's hidden gem community of Valetta. Enter into a spacious open floor plan showcasing a gorgeous chef inspired kitchen with an expansive eat-in island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, designer cabinets, and an oversized pantry. Custom light fixtures adorn the kitchen and dining area, while a grand custom designed mirror wall reflects the showers of natural light illuminating the space. The main level is completed with a custom built in entertainment center, a walk-in storage closet, full sized laundry room with sink, and a half bath. The covered patio area just off the dining room provides a private oasis in your fenced backyard, while being steps from the pool.
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

4286 NW 60th Drive

Located on a tropically landscaped private lot,this remodeled one-story home of 3 bedrooms & 3 baths is finished in contemporary style with attention to detail throughout. This lovely home offers volume ceilings with crown moldings and LED lighting;36'' white porcelain tiles & upgraded baseboards throughout; an open kitchen with white 42'' cabinetry;granite countertops & backslash, & stainless steel appliances;a Living Room credenza of clear oak cabinetry & silestone counters; beautifully remodeled Master & secondary bathrooms;newer washer & dryer;custom closet design;freshly painted interior walls;custom window treatments & plantation shutters;new door hardware throughout; hurricane accordion shutters;exterior stone facade & security cameras and a charming oversized private open patio,
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

2-story features finished basement, attic space

Originally built in 1925, this two-story with about 1,870 square feet of living space features wood details and many updates. A long concrete drive leads to the front entryway, which features a stone surround and covered metal roof. The entry features a wood door with round top and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace with white brick surround and wood mantle. There is wood trim around all doors and windows, and this room is carpeted.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5109 New Hampshire Avenue NW

Owner deceased, wife is executor. All papers appear in place, Capitol Title may be the preferred title company. Home is large, 3 levels, lots of surviving details, but needs updating or renovating. Friendly neighbors, beautiful street. Alley access w/ old fashioned garage shed. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Penfed...
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Scobey market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital! Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home! This great house has everything you need! 2 Bedrooms Up with 1 Bath Up, a cozy living room and efficient kitchen. The back yard has trees and bushes and is perfect for entertaining or playing in! The basement has 2 Non Egress Bedrooms and a Bath, with a family room and a storage room for holiday decorations and ''stuff''! Detached Single Car Garage with an extended driveway. Great Neighborhood! 2020 Taxes $1411996 SF Up, 996 SF DownBuilt 1956