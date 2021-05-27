938 Quincy Street NW

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Bucks Lake estate property with remodeled lodge style home is the quintessential mountain retreat. It is a one of kind property with 10.84 level acres and frontage on two creeks and a meadow. A comfortable great room has wood beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace with Quadrafire insert to gather around while entertaining. The completely remodeled kitchen is well appointed with alder cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless GE Profile appliances. The second story has been remodeled and offers a custom bathroom with a large jetted tub, separate tiled shower and tile wainscoting. Other improvements include newer metal roof, vinyl dual pane windows, upgraded insulation and wiring and some metal shutters which can be raised and lowered from inside the home. The exterior of the home is also well suited for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, large patio, covered porch, and RV hookups for additional accommodations.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Great mini ranch property totaling 21.42 acres with stunning views of Indian Valley and Mount Hough. Solid home has been updated with new windows, a metal roof, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, appliances, updated bathrooms and a new deck. The home is located on 1.32 acre parcel 111-242-003 and the adjacent 20.10 acre parcel 111-110-002 is included giving a total of 21.42 acres with good pasture suitable for horses or some livestock. There is a small barn on the property and plenty of room for a larger barn, riding arena or other out buildings. Both properties are located in Flood Zone A and would require flood insurance if financed.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Beautiful custom Bucks Lake retreat with so much to offer. Real log construction with exterior rockwork, vaulted wood ceilings, a loft, stone fireplace, and ample windows for views and natural light gives the ambiance expected of a mountain getaway. The exterior staircase enters a second story mudroom for ease of year around access. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a well appointed kitchen, laundry and a large deck for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining. Additional family or guests are not a problem with a 700 square foot 2 bed, 1 bath guest quarters above the garage. The home and guest quarters combined can accommodate 14 people. The oversized 936 square foot detached garage provides space that can be utilized for car storage, boat storage, all of the toys, or shop space depending upon your needs. Situated on 3.07 privately owned acres this location gives plenty of space while still being close to the Lake and having the amenities of paved access and public electricity. A great family mountain escape ready to go.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Step in through the covered deck into an open living space. Newer flooring in the open living area that flows through to the kitchen. Kitchen features eat at peninsula. Large laundry/utility room. Spacious master with en suite bath. Back yard has been leveled with back storage shed. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact JOHN MANSELL, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386