NYS Offers Emergency Rental Assistance
New York State is launching an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help low and moderate-income households with rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears assistance. This is a big deal for New York residents facing housing instability because of the COVID pandemic. Visit the State website for much more information about eligibility, benefit levels, and application procedures. The State will begin accepting applications at 9:00am on June 1, 2021.noambramson.org