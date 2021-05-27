newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

54 53RD Street SE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmaculate home completely renovated in one of the fastest-growing communities. Quiet street 3 minutes to the METRO. Rare garage door entry to a private rear driveway, refinished original hardwood flooring on main and upper levels, luxury vinyl tile in lower level. The main level opens to an open floorplan, with a dream kitchen, including waterfall edge counters, all new stainless steel appliances, marble backsplash, and breakfast bar area, with a spacious flow to the living and dining room. Upper-level has spacious bedrooms, renovated bathroom with ceramic tile throughout. The lower level is fully finished with a large rec room, full bath, and a walk-up exit to the rear yard. The backyard is a private retreat with extensive hardscape, full privacy fencing, and a garage door entry. The property includes a $3000 security system.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
