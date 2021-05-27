newsbreak-logo
MHS Grads receive awards, scholarships

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKSPRINGS — Meigs High School Class of 2021 graduates received more than $264,000 in scholarships and awards during Wednesday’s Senior Awards Ceremony. Layla Walter received the Jewell Cutler Scholarship to Ohio University which is valued at $90,000. The scholarship program includes funds for travel, study abroad, internships and much more, as well as four years tuition.

