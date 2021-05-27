1246 Hull Street

Custom 2-Story Colonial in the well-established, Rappahannock River water access Community of Gwynnfield with a short 3.5 Mile run to the Town of Tappahannock & Town's amenities, shops, restaurants, seasonal Farmer's Market in historic Downtown Tappahannock, Town Park, Marina, Golf Course, River Fitness, health care facilities & VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. Lovely, partially-wooded end of culdesac lot with rear views of protected marshlands & the wildlife that abounds. Within walking distance of community sandy beach, community boat ramp & pier. Great freshwater fishing area and nettle-free swimming with short run by boat to Saltwater. Home was originally built as Builder's own and has fine appointments throughout...hardwood floors, crown molding, chair railing, wainscoting, ceramic baths, roomy eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops & new luxury vinyl flooring, Family Room with brick fireplace w/woodstove insert, impressive entrance Foyer with slate flooring, formal Living & Dining Rooms with hardwood floors, downstairs Room...perfect for office or teenager's Bedroom as has outside entrance, deck on rear off Sunroom & Family Room for family time, Master Suite with walk-in closet, hardwood flrs., Master Bath with jetted tub, separate shower & skylight, 2 big addt'l. Bedrooms with hardwood floors, walk-up floored attic for great storage, attached Garage with workshop area, shed & paved driveway. One Hour to Fredericksburg & Richmond & 1.5 Hrs. to D.C. Buy in time to enjoy Summer at the River ! Golf Cart Community.