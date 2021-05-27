newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

1246 Hull Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully renovated and filled with natural light, this home has all the bells and whistles you are looking for! Off street parking in the rear enters into the main level, with open kitchen, dining and living room. A second level features two bedrooms, one with en-suite bath and one hall bath, and third level private master suite includes en-suite as well. Enjoy your two level roof deck in the summer with sweeping city views! Don't miss this one!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Hull City#Main Street#Open Kitchen#Next Step Realty#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#En Suite Bath#Home#Sale#Listing Courtesy#City Views#Contract#Master#Idx Information#Natural Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

These condos are for sale in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Alameda or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1563 Winston Avenue

Don+GGt miss this diamond in the rough, conveniently located in the sought after community of New Northwood. This the perfect opportunity to make this solid well-maintained property your new home. Step onto the covered front porch, where you can enjoy your morning coffee or relax after a long day. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main and upper levels. Finished lower level provides additional space for kids play, or cozy gathering with family or friends. Fenced in backyard is perfect for those outdoor get-togethers. Won+GGt last long! Take a look.
Mamaroneck, NYlarchmontloop.com

Location, Location

Steps to Mamaroneck Avenue and all it has to offer; up the hill from Harbor Island Park and Beach!!! Large, new eat-in kitchen and open floor plan round out the first floor; Oversized Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and large en suite bathroom; finished basement has 2 rooms which can be used as playroom and/or office w/door to backyard; backyard terrace and high fence being installed. Great parking for 3 cars. 6 foot fence being installed on right side and back of property. Also terrace being installed outside back door…MORE.
Tappahannock, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 Parnell Drive

Custom 2-Story Colonial in the well-established, Rappahannock River water access Community of Gwynnfield with a short 3.5 Mile run to the Town of Tappahannock & Town's amenities, shops, restaurants, seasonal Farmer's Market in historic Downtown Tappahannock, Town Park, Marina, Golf Course, River Fitness, health care facilities & VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. Lovely, partially-wooded end of culdesac lot with rear views of protected marshlands & the wildlife that abounds. Within walking distance of community sandy beach, community boat ramp & pier. Great freshwater fishing area and nettle-free swimming with short run by boat to Saltwater. Home was originally built as Builder's own and has fine appointments throughout...hardwood floors, crown molding, chair railing, wainscoting, ceramic baths, roomy eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops & new luxury vinyl flooring, Family Room with brick fireplace w/woodstove insert, impressive entrance Foyer with slate flooring, formal Living & Dining Rooms with hardwood floors, downstairs Room...perfect for office or teenager's Bedroom as has outside entrance, deck on rear off Sunroom & Family Room for family time, Master Suite with walk-in closet, hardwood flrs., Master Bath with jetted tub, separate shower & skylight, 2 big addt'l. Bedrooms with hardwood floors, walk-up floored attic for great storage, attached Garage with workshop area, shed & paved driveway. One Hour to Fredericksburg & Richmond & 1.5 Hrs. to D.C. Buy in time to enjoy Summer at the River ! Golf Cart Community.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10607 Mist Haven Terrace

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.
Fair Lakes, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12511 N Lake Court

Have this fantastic 3-bedroom and 3 1/2 Bath End Unit in the Fair Lakes subdivision. 2 on the upper level and a 3rd bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Huge deck fenced rear yard and 2 Fireplaces! You can enjoy the Beautiful view of the lake.following: built-ins, dining area, kitchen, primary bath(s), 2 Fireplace(s), screen, dishwasher, dryer, exhaust fan, microwave, oven/range-electric, refrigerator, washer, electric alarm, Hot tub, and Leaf guard on the gutters. Close to schools and shopping centers with lots of community amenities.
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13401 Eagles Rest Drive

Here you are, in a country manor overlooking your half-acre rear fenced yard with separately fenced garden that backs to beautiful, mature trees. Maybe you are in the kitchen or sunroom that walks out to the second-story deck? Or enjoying your fully equipped, hardscaped outdoor kitchen and patio on ground level+G-with multiple built-in refrigerator storage units, granite counter, gas grill cooking, even cable hookup! (You really need to see this kitchen.) Too cold for outdoors? Head back inside from the patio into the ground level basement with its fireplace, indoor bar, media room, and pool table. Upstairs, you and your family can spread out in the four ample-sized bedrooms on the upper level (save the soaking tub in the giant master bath for yourself!) while your guests appreciate the large fifth bedroom AND additional bonus room (Fitness room? Craft room?) and full bath on the basement level. Everyone gathers on the main level to enjoy the floor-to-ceiling windows and open concept kitchen, living room, and sunroom +GG except you, when you want to get away for a little peace and productivity in the main level den/office. Sure, this home has the usual hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wainscoting and crown moulding features you would expect, but really relax knowing this home and all its systems have been carefully maintained, freshly painted, and you are the first owners to walk on the new carpet. Welcome to life in the country, within 15 minutes of downtown Leesburg and the Dulles Greenway (and many nearby wineries, but that is a separate topic!) Professional photos pending.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

524 Roxboro Place NW

End Unit Row House in Brightwood.***Main level boasts an open floor plan, sunny and spacious Kitchen is open to dining area and living area. Granite counters with Stainless Steel Appliances. The main level also has a 1/2 bath***The upper level has a large master bedroom, a spacious closet and master bathroom, a second bedroom and a second full bathroom.***The fully finished basement has 2 BONUS ROOMS and another full bathroom.***Both the Kitchen and Basement provide access to the backyard.***Great front Porch.***Washer and Dryer in Unit***Minutes from Takoma Park Metro - Red Line**This house is priced accordingly to the current local real estate market in this area. Go to https://www.ernalrealestate.com/what-is-my-home-worth to see how much houses have sold recently in this area.Call or text Lanre Folayan-Real Estate Professional with Keller Williams Select Realtors at 202-378-0283.
Middleburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23320 Forsythia Lane

Welcome to the cottage on Forsythia Lane that enjoys stunning views of the neighboring vines of Greenhill Winery and is just minutes to Middleburg. This c. 1897 traditional stucco Colonial home has been lovingly restored with gleaming hardwood floors, covered front porch, spacious rear back deck, fenced garden area with raised beds, and a fully fenced back yard. (see Site Plan). House features a country kitchen with Corian countertops, open shelving and updated appliances. There is a formal dining room and living room with beamed ceilings, bookshelves and a wood stove. Completing this level is a full bath that serves as the Powder Room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Just off the rear deck is a newly renovated one room outbuilding that could be a studio, an office, or exercise room. It is conditioned, has two entrances and a private deck. Sit on the larger rear deck and entertain friends while you watch sunsets over the vineyard next door. Sited across on Carters Farm Lane is the 100 acre Mickie Gordon Memorial Park with playing fields, tennis courts and a recycle center. Ideal commuter location with easy access to both Dulles Int'l Airport and Washington DC. Don't miss!
Strasburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1303 Pendleton Lane

This one owner, 3-finished level, conveniently located townhome in Strasburg has been well-maintained and is move in ready. Ground floor level features include a bedroom, full bath and family room with walk-out to the back yard. The kitchen is the place to be with a cozy breakfast/family room with gas fireplace attached. A bright and sunny living room/dining room combination and 1/2 bath complete the middle level. Upstairs the owners suites gives you a walk in closet, large bathroom with separate tub/shower along with another full bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Upgrades include a water softener system, nest thermostat and ADT security system.
Ruckersville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5367 Amicus Road

A hidden gem in Ruckersville on a 3/4 acre private lot with large walk-out finished basement and fenced-in backyard. This 2-story colonial features a welcoming living room with wood-burning fireplace, a tastefully updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances, and a handsome over-sized screened porch addition complete with grill deck space and winter mountain views. In addition to the three upstairs bedrooms, the spacious basement family room features a built-in murphy bed "closet" perfect as an extra guest sleeping space. New HVAC system was installed in 2019. While the property is accessed from Amicus Rd, this house is a part of the Twin Lakes neighborhood complete with lake access.,Oak Cabinets,Quartz Counter,Fireplace in Living Room.
Hamilton, OHthexunewswire.com

1314 Vanderveer Avenue,

1314 Vanderveer Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, tile, laminate, and hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, utility tub, full finished basement, 1 car detached garage, off street parking, separate dining area, and a patio. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Presenting 2802 Brookshire Drive

This generously sized home is over half an acre with a grove of mature green trees providing plenty of shade and play room behind the sparkling pool. The Cambridge Place subdivision in Southlake is perfect for walking or riding a bike to not only Old Union Elementary but also to Eubanks Intermediate, Dawson Middle, Central Market and Southlake Town Square. The interior is retrofitted with four bedrooms, tall ceilings, framed windows, a pub and a media and game room. Plus, new water heaters and an EcoWater softening system make this property stand out on the market.
Home & Gardentrnto.com

Inside a reimagined North York home for $3.688 million

The two-storey home at 228 Haddington Ave. has not only been completely renovated, but also spans an impressive 4,902 square feet of living space. It features tons of designer touches, from the opulent primary suite on the second floor to the perfectly landscaped backyard. There is beautiful marble flooring that...
Montross, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 9 Greenpoint Landing

$98,750 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWE118500. Welcome to lot 9 in Greenpoint Landing! This is a great 2+ acre WATERFRONT lot on Nomini Creek which feeds into the Potomac River a short distance away. This lot features gorgeous, mature hardwoods and a nice building site overlooking the water. There is approximately 160' of water frontage on Nomini Creek. This is a nice spot for a weekend getaway, a second home, or full time living. Enjoy fishing, boating, and all the other water sports. It's a very short boat ride to the Potomac River. Soak in nature through watching all of the birds, animals, and other wildlife. Thanks for visiting and we hope that you call it home!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5600 Overlook Court

Immaculate Condition-ready to move-in. Prime location-conveniently located near I-95, I-695, and Downtown. Three spacious bedrooms. Kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Slider door to the backyard. A perfect place to call home. You will immediately fall in love with this home. Listing courtesy of Baltimore's Best Realty.
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Oldfield Acres Drive

Fantastic community of Oldfield Acres with no outlet, in a private community setting! Enjoy the deck with canopy overlooking 1.01 acres of genuine privacy. This home shows pride of ownership through out with tons of updates, new accent wall in foyer, fresh paint, beautiful bamboo floors, granite counter tops, meticulously clean and well kept. Main floor features Kitchen with tile floors, formal dining room, half bath freshly updated, T.V. Room & Living Room. Upper Level has potential for 2 Master suites!! Or take it like it is 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths . Two car garage. Basement framed out just ready to finish. Close to North East, MD with fine dining, just miles away from Elk River. COME VIEW TODAY!!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!