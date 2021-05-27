1246 Hull Street

Here you are, in a country manor overlooking your half-acre rear fenced yard with separately fenced garden that backs to beautiful, mature trees. Maybe you are in the kitchen or sunroom that walks out to the second-story deck? Or enjoying your fully equipped, hardscaped outdoor kitchen and patio on ground level+G-with multiple built-in refrigerator storage units, granite counter, gas grill cooking, even cable hookup! (You really need to see this kitchen.) Too cold for outdoors? Head back inside from the patio into the ground level basement with its fireplace, indoor bar, media room, and pool table. Upstairs, you and your family can spread out in the four ample-sized bedrooms on the upper level (save the soaking tub in the giant master bath for yourself!) while your guests appreciate the large fifth bedroom AND additional bonus room (Fitness room? Craft room?) and full bath on the basement level. Everyone gathers on the main level to enjoy the floor-to-ceiling windows and open concept kitchen, living room, and sunroom +GG except you, when you want to get away for a little peace and productivity in the main level den/office. Sure, this home has the usual hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wainscoting and crown moulding features you would expect, but really relax knowing this home and all its systems have been carefully maintained, freshly painted, and you are the first owners to walk on the new carpet. Welcome to life in the country, within 15 minutes of downtown Leesburg and the Dulles Greenway (and many nearby wineries, but that is a separate topic!) Professional photos pending.