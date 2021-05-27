Royall sweeps W-C in doubleheader

The Kee baseball team played its way to an undefeated week during a heavy schedule of eight games this past week, with more than half of those victories coming in Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) play to keep the Hawks’ UIC campaign unblemished at this point in the season. That continued UIC perfection included a Monday, June 7 home doubleheader sweep of Class 1A 13th-rated South Winneshiek by scores of 7-0 and 5-3, a 16-1 win at Clayton Ridge Thursday, June 10 and another home doubleheader sweep of MFL/MarMac, 13-0 in five innings and 9-8, Friday, June 11 in a date rescheduled from May 27. The Kee diamond dwellers also worked in a 7-3 home win over Crestwood Tuesday, June 8 before closing out their winning week with a sweep of two more non-conference games in the Cedar River Classic Saturday, June 12, winning at Charles City by a 6-2 result and also posting a 7-4 victory over St. Ansgar in nine innings.