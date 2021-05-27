newsbreak-logo
Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement’s earliest days through her photography and writing, has died. She was 91. Known as the first openly gay U.S. photojournalist, Lahusen died Wednesday at Chester County Hospital outside Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Together with her partner, the late...

