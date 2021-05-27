10 Tips for a Successful Open House

I look forward to your real estate questions and think this is a new topic for discussion. I have a sister who my mother disinherited years ago. She was a drug addict and a real disappointment to my parents. She moved out of state years before my mother passed and I have only had limited contact with her. My mother had a long illness and a lot of medical bills. After she passed, I inherited the home. With my being on a fixed income there are a lot of repairs and updates that were never made. It’s time for me to move to where the cost of living is less, and I need to sell. But I don’t want my sister to find out. I don’t want her judging me for the condition of the home or asking for money. With everything being so available on the internet how can I best accomplish selling quietly?