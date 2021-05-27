Cancel
Real Estate

10 Tips for a Successful Open House

By Devon Thorsby
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

For a home on the market, a Sunday open house feels like a tradition to most home sellers, real estate agents and curious neighbors who love to peek inside properties on their street. The coronavirus pandemic halted open houses in some parts of the U.S. for nearly a year, and...

realestate.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate Broker#Safe House#Home Buyers#Private Tours#Working At Home#Zillow#Trulia#Realtor Com#Swakegroup#Dream Town Realty#Buyers Brokers Of Arizona#Open Houses#Must Haves#Eager Buyers#Residential Real Estate#Properties#Sale#Dishes
Carlsbad, CAathomeincarlsbad.com

Summer 2021 Home Buyer Guide

I know it’s not quite summer, but if you are considering buying a home, my Summer 2021 Home Buyer Guide is now available and you can download it for FREE. And if you are going to be selling a home, too, check out my 2021 Summer Home Seller Guide!. It’s...
Real Estateluxuryhomemarketing.com

Tips to Maximize Your Summer Real Estate Success

You can always find the opportunities in any market cycle to maximize your real estate success. Take the time right now and have as many conversations as you possibly can — whether it’s face-to-face texting, emailing, calling, or all of the above. Reach out to those people who are in your pipeline. As you go through your roster of people, do not assume that their situation hasn’t changed. They may have completely different needs now than they did a year ago. Call them. Talk to them about what is happening in the market. Ask them what opportunities they would like to explore.
MLSFingerLakes1

Tips to sell and move house during Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has quickly spread across the globe and is now in many countries. It has caused a large number of people to be sick, as well as killed many others. If you have been wondering what it means for your home-buying or selling plans during this time, then read on! Here are some tips to sell house fast during coronavirus season.
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

Hawthorne House open house brings some interest

Several local resident came out to see Hawthorne House at last week's open house. Last month, the Hiawatha School District voted to put the house up for sale through sealed bids, which are due by June 14. Discussions on the fate of the historic home have been ongoing for several...
Real Estatepopville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

As usual for a holiday weekend, the amount of open houses is drastically lower than we’d normally expect in the DMV with only 130 as of writing this article. Make sure your agent has a strategy to keep you safe while searching for your next home. To see the full Open House List, click here.
Real Estatebeverlyhillsmagazine.com

9 Things To Look For When Buying A New House

Buying a new home is a long term investment. After all, you’re going to spend so many years of your life paying off the mortgage. The process of house hunting can be daunting and overwhelming indeed, especially since there are so many gorgeous houses available in the market. If you are a first-time buyer who is looking to buy a house that you can call your own, here are 9 things that you need to l ook for when you are house hunting.
MLScrescentavalleyweekly.com

Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

I look forward to your real estate questions and think this is a new topic for discussion. I have a sister who my mother disinherited years ago. She was a drug addict and a real disappointment to my parents. She moved out of state years before my mother passed and I have only had limited contact with her. My mother had a long illness and a lot of medical bills. After she passed, I inherited the home. With my being on a fixed income there are a lot of repairs and updates that were never made. It’s time for me to move to where the cost of living is less, and I need to sell. But I don’t want my sister to find out. I don’t want her judging me for the condition of the home or asking for money. With everything being so available on the internet how can I best accomplish selling quietly?
South Jordan, UTutah.gov

South Jordan Celebrates Workforce Housing Program Success

The City of South Jordan recently celebrated the completion of nine new affordable homes for city and local school district employees through a unique workforce housing collaboration with Ivory Homes. The Bingham Court Workforce Partnership included innovative zoning and infrastructure cost sharing to allow for deed-restricted, affordable homes for frontline workers. This comes as demand for housing and affordability challenges in Utah are at an unprecedented level.
Marketsretechnology.com

With RPR, REALTORS Give First-time Home Buyers First Class Guidance

What's on the minds of current home buyers--specifically first-timers? The NAR has answered that question with the recent release of their Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends study for 2021. It provides a plethora of data and research into what age groups are buying real estate and what challenges, perceived or real, each group faces.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

The Thompson House is Open for Business

The board members of the Thompson House announce that the house is available for rentals and tours. The house makes a lovely setting for showers and weddings. The cost to rent the house is $75 for four hours. Appointments must be made for tours. Call 918-456-7970, 918-207-2936 or 918-931-2269 for tours or rentals. The traditional Victorian Christmas fundraiser is scheduled for the first week of December. We will need vendors and volunteers to make baked goods for the event and to work the event. Patrons will have ample parking due to the newly resurfaced parking lot. The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 South College Ave., Tahlequah, OK. The public is welcome. Individual memberships are $15, and business memberships are $25. To join the Thompson House, mail to :Thompson House Treasurer, P.O.Box 232, Tahlequah, OK. 74465.The Thompson House Organization is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, and is solely responsible for the restoration of upkeep of the house.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Realtors say buyers should have a strategy, and be prepared when buying a house

Austin's hot real estate market keeps making headlines. Between a swarm of newcomers looking to buy and a limited supply of housing -- prices just keep going on. In April -- the median home price in the Austin area hit 460-thousand dollars, an all-time high, and things don't look like they have slowed down since then. “For me personally, it's up early and going to bed late writing a lot of offers," said Susan Horton, realtor and president of the Austin Board of Realtors. She is working with 22 potential buyers right now. “They are frustrated, and it should be a happy time for them and instead its disappointment after disappointment,” she said.
Home & GardenPosted by
Maryland Reporter

5 Home Improvement Tips to Flip Your House

We all know a house could be a great investment. You can live in it, pass it down to your children, or even renovate it and flip the house. If you’re a person who enjoys hands-on projects, house flipping could be a lucrative and fulfilling vocation. Perhaps you’ve spent a few years in your starter home, and you’re thinking about flipping it. Here are five tips for getting started.
GardeningThe Pilot-Independent

Tips for raised bed, elevated gardening success

Raised beds and elevated gardens provide easier access to gardens and can increase space available for growing vegetables and flowers. You will enjoy convenience and easy access when including one or more in your landscape or on your patio, deck, or balcony. Providing proper care for these elevated planting spaces...
Recipespioneertribune.com

Four tips for backyard barbecue success

When the weather warms up, the opportunities to enjoy more time outdoors increase. For many people that means firing up the grill to cook dinners in the backyard and also to host friends and family for outdoor gatherings around the patio. Barbecuing is enjoyed around the world and is especially popular in the United States, where even presidents have touted […]
Lafayette, LAraynetoday.com

Healing House Open House announced

Healing House-Hope for Grieving Children welcomes the community to attend its Open House at the agency’s new home, Randon’s Place at Healing House. The Open House will take place on Wednesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 160 South Beadle Road in Lafayette. Healing House staff will...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Arch Companies’ SoHo Rental Project Now 70% Leased

Arch Companies, which has partnered with SERHANT to market 11 Greene Street in SoHo, has already leased more than 70% of the rental building’s units since leasing began in April. Developed from the ground-up by Arch Companies, the property features 31 rental units and ground-floor retail. “There has been a...