Iowa bishops working through the Iowa Catholic Conference have found areas of common ground where we supported positions advanced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Nonetheless, her unwillingness to explore options by which a limited number of extra-national children at our border might be relocated to Iowa is sorely disappointing. Beyond whatever pragmatic or political considerations underlie her decision, as Catholic Christians and citizens of our state, faith both stretches our sense of the possible and commits us to seek means where we might extend hospitality and charity to these fellow human beings in collaboration with the governor, persons of other faiths, and good-willed citizens.