eNASCAR, ASUS Renew Gaming Hardware Partnership for the 2021 Season

Cover picture for the articleFremont, CA (May 27, 2021) — eNASCAR and ASUS today announced a renewed partnership for the remainder of the 2021 season for NASCAR’s premier sim racing esports series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. As part of the agreement, ASUS will continue as the “Official PC and Monitor of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series” for a second consecutive year. In its 12th season, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is the pinnacle of motorsports esports, featuring 40 of the world’s top sim racers in the most environmentally accurate racing experience.

