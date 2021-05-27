newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sammamish, WA

Let the Visits Begin: Coveted Recruit Tuimoloau Ready to Examine 5 Campuses

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXS7W_0aDiHNgm00

J.T. Tuimoloau, considered one of the class of 2021's top two or three college football recruits, has said all along he wanted to see each potential destination for him before making a selection.

Like the relentless edge rusher that he is advertised, Tuimoloau has not wavered from that personal game plan.

While others in his recruiting class, such as quarterback Sam Huard already have participated in their first collegiate spring practice, the 5-star defender from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, has said very little about what he's going to do and where he's leaning, and remains uncommitted.

There is movement, however, for this elite player once nationwide recruiting restrictions are lifted on June 1.

As summer fast approaches, several news outlets, including those such as BuckeyesNow in the Sports Illustrated network, are reporting that Tuimoloau will visit USC on the first weekend in June, Alabama on June 11-13, Ohio State on June 18-20, Oregon on June 25-27 and Washington sometime in July.

Meantime, the 6-foot-5, 277-pound Tuimoloau recently played in a delayed spring football season for Eastside Catholic and continues to receive numerous accolades, such as Polynesian Football High School Player of the Year.

Shown wearing the game jersey, he last year was named to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio even though the all-star event was canceled by the pandemic.

Tuimoloau has said very little to anyone about his intentions or leanings, forcing the recruiting analysts to guess about his future.

It has been roundly suggested that the defensive end is leaning to Ohio State because two other Washington state-produced high school players, a pair of receivers, have joined the Big Ten powerhouse.

One of them is former Eastside Catholic pass-catcher Gee Scott, the other Emeka Egbuka, a wideout from Steilacoom High School south of Tacoma.

Tuimoloau heads to Ohio State 14 months after canceling his original visit plans because of the pandemic.

Alabama remains in the mix because, of course, it is national champion Alabama.

As for the UW, Tuimoloau recently was spotted at spring practice at Husky Stadium, taking it all in.

Oregon and Washington, according to reports, have offered this versatile athlete both football and basketball scholarships. He's not a bad receiver either, as this video supplied by Todd Milles demonstrates.

So while everyone who follows recruiting closely continues to forecast Tuimoloau's every move and tries to envision each possible scenario, the elite recruit is the only one who really knows what he's going to do.

He could just as easily pick USC as he could any of the other four mentioned programs.

Since this has played out so long, Tuimoloau might surprise everyone by what he does.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
62
Followers
249
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sammamish, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Steilacoom, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Washington Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Basketball#American Football#Usc Football#Oregon State Football#Ohio State Football#Alabama Football#Buckeyesnow#The All American Bowl#Steilacoom High School#Uw#Twitter#Danraley1#277 Pound Tuimoloau#Spring Practice#National Champion Alabama#Football Season#Elite#Quarterback Sam Huard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Racanelli Made People Notice Him in Spring Football

In the middle of a month of University of Washington spring football practices, Jimmy Lake sat behind a table and a microphone, and he answered a question with a challenge. Asked who among his 100-plus players stood out, the Husky coach offered an initial response that seemed to imply the media types before him weren't paying close enough attention.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

TV times and Networks Unveiled for 5 Husky Games

Broadcast times for five University of Washington football games have been revealed, by the Pac-12 Conference and at least three of them involve night games. The Huskies will open the season on September 4 at home against Montana in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Where Jimmy Lake Ranks Among his Power 5 Peers and Why

Eighteen months into the job at the University of Washington, Jimmy Lake has become the Area 51 of Power 5 football coaches. Works behind closed doors. Maintains top-secret stuff. Probably knows a little more than most about the existence of extraterrestrial life. OK, CBS Sports just ranked him No. 51...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: At OLB, Smalls is Still a Big Deal

All anyone wanted to talk about during a month of University of Washington spring football practices were the outside linebackers. They made big plays and big news, both glad and sad. Laiatu Latu had to give up the game. Coach Jimmy Lake opened camp by detailing how a neck injury...
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Athlon Singles Out 13 Huskies for Pac-12 Football Accolades

Athlon Sports, offering one of the most visible and longest-running college football preview magazines in the marketplace, has singled out 13 University of Washington players for some sort of all-conference accolades, including four who are first-team selections. Senior offensive tackle Jackson Kirkland, senior tight end Cade Otton, junior cornerback Trent...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Gaskin Shrugs Off Job Security Questions Like So Many Tacklers

Oh, that Myles Gaskin is so elusive. It's only May, but that former University of Washington turned Miami Dolphins running backs prefers to treat intrusive questions about his NFL job security much like he would some overaggressive defensive player trying to take him out. He just bounces off, keeps his...
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Pac-12 Dumps Transfer Rule, Garbers Obtains UCLA Eligibility

Once the Pac-12 Conference eliminated its intraconference transfer rule on Tuesday — requiring an athlete to sit out a season when moving from one member school to another — Ethan Garbers was the first in line asking for his eligibility. Last December, the former University of Washington freshman quarterback transferred...
Nevada StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

Former Husky Receiver Marquis Spiker Resurfaces at Nevada

Marquis Spiker, one of five University of Washington wide receivers who entered the transfer portal this offseason, has resurfaced at Nevada, hoping to better resemble the prolific pass-catcher he was in high school. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder pulled in a record 244 passes for Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California,...
NBAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Isaiah Stewart Woke Up on Saturday No Longer a Teenager

Isaiah Stewart has been a lot of places, and done a lot of things, but on May 22, he woke up in a world completely foreign to him. He no longer was a teenager. On Saturday, Stewart celebrated his 20th birthday. Imagine all of the things the former University of...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: McMillan Is No Background Husky

Jalen McMillan spent a lot of time during University of Washington spring football practice alone in his thoughts. That's because he kept getting a step on the Huskies' vaunted secondary members and hauling in passes from the various quarterbacks in training who were specifically looking for him. Just a redshirt...
Corona, CAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Elite Point Guard Lists Huskies Among his 5 Options

Dior Johnson, one of the nation's leading point guards for the Class of 2022, on Thursday disclosed his basketball options for moving forward — and they come with a twist that is indicative of the sign of the times. The 6-foot-3 player originally from Saugerties, New York, and currently playing...