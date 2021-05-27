Cancel
Lewes, DE

Lewes council: Don’t block parking at the beach

By Nick Roth
Cape Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewes residents and visitors are on notice: Do not use cones or other objects to block public parking, especially at the beach. Mayor and city council unanimously approved new language in the parking section of city code that specifically prohibits the use of an item or device to make public parking space unavailable to all members of the public. Any such items could be confiscated by parking enforcement officers or the police, and offenders could be fined.

