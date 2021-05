SALEM. Ore. — The Oregon State Fair comes but once a year, offering us one fleeting moment to explore the strange culinary delight that is fair food. Often greasy, typically sweet and undoubtedly playing to our baser instincts, fair food is one of the few truly unifying cultural institutions in America. From Pocatello to Poughkeepsie, the food is familiar: meat on sticks, fried dough, colorful slushies, and deep fried everything.