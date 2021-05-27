ABQ BioPark Announces Summer Hours

"We’re thrilled to give our guests even more opportunities to visit the BioPark," said Allyson Zahm, guest experience manager. " We welcome everyone back to restart the summer traditions put on pause in 2020 or to create new ones with family and friends."

The Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily while Tingley Beach is open from dawn until dusk.

Recently reopened features include the Aquarium, a new habitat for lemurs in the Africa section of the Zoo, and the Butterflies and Bees immersive outdoor exhibit at the Botanic Garden.

Guests can also enjoy special evening hours on Fridays in June. Evening hours, from 5-8 p.m., will alternate between the Zoo and Botanic Garden each week. Garden evening dates are June 4 and 18 while Zoo evening dates are June 11 and 25. The last ticket entry window each evening is from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

More information on ticketing and hours can be found at https://abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.