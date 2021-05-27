Mary Alice Monroe’s Latest Book Focuses on Family & Friends On IOP During Pandemic. Few Lowcountry authors catch the essence of family sagas, wrapped in history of Charleston, with the scenic backdrop of the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, as well as Mary Alice Monroe. Continuing in her ‘Beach House’ series, Monroe’s latest book ‘The Summer of Lost and Found’, picks up a year after ‘On Ocean Boulevard’, following the lives of the Rutledge and Prescott families, with the primary focus on twenty-something Linnea Rutledge, and her Aunt Cara, two women wrestling with longtime friendships, as well as life and death scenarios during the onset of a worldwide pandemic.