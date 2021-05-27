Lost and Found

Earthlings have until Thursday to get their affairs in order — if Pastor Paul Begley is right. The Indiana-based evangelist says this Thursday’s “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse, which will turn the sun into a burning crescent for Russian stargazers, will be a sign from God that the end is near. As proof, he points to Genesis 1:14, which reads, “And God said, ‘Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night, and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years.’”