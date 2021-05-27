newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

The Islamic Republic’s Republic Is Dying

By Sina Toossi
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our economic growth was not at the pace needed to solve problems, especially for the youth and their unemployment,” proclaimed Ali Larijani, Iran’s former speaker of parliament, in a recent interview. “It was natural that it could not have such growth under sanctions.” Larijani’s comments, which came days before he was disqualified by a powerful theocratic body from running in Iran’s June 18 presidential election, were a pointed reminder of the immediate stakes of this year’s vote.

foreignpolicy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Islamic Republic#Religious Leader#Political Revolution#Anti American#Republican#Shiite#Western#Autarky#The Guardian Council#Central Bank#Endurance Front#Country#Theocratic Institutions#Iranian Hard Liners#Religious Authority#Faction#U S Sanctions#Political History#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Middle East
Related
Worldweeklyblitz.net

Iran’s Chief of Police threatens pro-democracy forces

Iran’s Chief of Police, threatened Iranians who called for a boycott of the presidential elections. In a meeting with religious singers or “Maddahs” Hossein Ashtari threatened “election norm breakers” and “those who encourage people not to vote” and said they would be dealt with. “The (Supreme) Leader of the revolution...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Removes Central Bank Head Who Is Running for President

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat...
Presidential Electionthenationalnews.com

Iran’s central bank chief dismissed after presidential bid

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, has been dismissed from his post while he runs in the country’s presidential election, the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Sunday. According to Fars, Mr Hemmati told listeners on the social media application Clubhouse on Saturday night...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US Says Iranians Should be Free to Choose Own Leaders

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration has responded to Iran's mass disqualification of candidates for its upcoming presidential election by saying Iranians should be free to choose their own leaders. The White House statement coincides with sharp criticism of Iran's electoral system from Iranian rights activists and U.S. conservatives as neither...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated Syria’s Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website. “I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Rouhani said in a...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Iran's Khamenei turns deaf ear to criticism over election

Iran's supreme leader Thursday urged voters to ignore boycott calls and turned a deaf ear to criticism over the rejection of all but mainly ultraconservative hopefuls for next month's presidential election. Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis, and after the violent repression of waves of protests in the winter of 2017-18 and in 2019. The opposition based outside Iran has for months run a campaign on social media networks calling on Iranians to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Persian such as #NototheIslamicRepublic. "Do not pay attention to those who are campaigning and saying it is useless to go to the polls and that one should not go to the polls," supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told lawmakers in a speech via videoconference, according to his official Instagram account.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The Iran deal 2.0 is crucial. And it can wait a few weeks.

President Biden and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both have clear reasons for wanting to return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal as quickly as possible. But the one that should matter most to the world — the fact that it was working — is currently moot. Iran’s internal...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Iran's presidential election: Who the candidates are

Seven candidates have been allowed to stand in Iran's presidential election this month. Hundreds registered but were disqualified by the election watchdog, the Guardian Council. Of those who were approved, five are hardliners. The two other candidates are a "moderate" - a term applied to those who are less conservative...
Presidential Electiongzeromedia.com

Iran's presidential race: A choiceless choice

The field has narrowed in Iran's highly-anticipated presidential elections set for next month. The powerful Guardian Council has given a handful of candidates the go-ahead to compete for the presidency. But critics of the regime say it's barely a competition at all. What's happened so far, and what does this tell us about the state of Iran's domestic politics?
Presidential Electioncaspiannews.com

Iran’s Rouhani Complains to Supreme Leader over Disqualification of Presidential Candidates

An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Tehran on February 21, 2020. / AFP. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has complained in a letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the mass disqualification of presidential candidates by the hardline election watchdog, the Guardian Council (GC), ahead of the June election.
Middle EastWRAL

Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images,...
Middle EastNPR

Iran Says International Inspectors May No Longer Get Images Of Its Nuclear Sites

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The comments by Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by...
AfricaNewsweek

Iran's Deadly Grip Reaches Into Africa | Opinion

The latest news reports are focused on the explosive results of Iran's investment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas—a divisive and distressing confrontation to be sure. But while all eyes are on the Middle East, Iran has not been idle elsewhere. Its persistent and growing influence in Africa has flown under the radar for many observers.
Middle EastElk Valley Times

Iran's hard-line judiciary chief registers presidential run

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's judiciary chief, a hard-line cleric linked to mass executions in 1988, registered on Saturday to run in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election next month, a vote that comes as negotiators struggle to resuscitate Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. The cleric, Ebrahim Raisi,...
Presidential ElectionMetro International

Two main contenders sign up for Iran’s presidential election

(Reuters) – Two of the main contenders to become Iran’s president, hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next month’s election. The June 18 election to succeed President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Iranian cleric runs for president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's judiciary chief, a hard-line cleric linked to mass executions in 1988, registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republic's presidential election next month, a vote that comes as negotiators struggle to resuscitate Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. The cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, is among...