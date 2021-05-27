newsbreak-logo
MLS

22216 Great Trail Terrace

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

This updated Townhome is ideally situated adjacent to a vast, pastoral common area, backing to trees and a serene pond. Enjoy your warm morning beverage, or evening glass of wine in the quiet country setting of your elevated deck. Take a look at the backyard pictures! Adjacent to the W&OD Bike Trail! 3 Beds, 2.5 baths. Move in ready with recent updates including new HVAC Dec 2020, new hardwoods 2021, new paint May 2021, new carpet May 2021, new granite counters 2020, kitchen backsplash 2020, and new upper spare bath 2020. Minutes from Rt. 28 commuter routes, Wegmans, Target, the famous Joe+GGs Caf+- Diner!, shopping, and more. Hurry, this one will not last.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estate arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23426 Adagio Terrace

Amazing end unit townhome with elevator, two rooftop terraces, outdoor rooftop fireplace and fenced back yard!! 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. First floor features a two story foyer, recreation room, bedroom and full bath. Second floor boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, family room , dining room and half bath. The laundry is located on the third floor with three bedrooms and two full baths. In addition, the expansive master bedroom located on the third floor has two walk in closets and a luxurious master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. The fourth floor is amazing and versatile. It has a full bath and can be used as a second master suite or a great hang out space. Two roof top terraces and an outdoor fireplace complete the fourth floor! Each level opens directly to the elevator! Please do not use the elevator without the listing agent present.
Lake Ridge, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1623 Wyatts Ridge Road

IMMACULATE -MOVE IN CONDITION The moment you step into the two story white marble foyer you have the feeling that this is the home for you with its classic contemporary staircase. This 3 story residence with an open floor plan, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 4 fireplaces, a second staircase, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, and almost 7000 SF. The .94 acre lot is professionally landscaped with a large multi level deck overlooking the stunning swimming pool and is located in the famous water community "Belvoir Farms" This home also includes: a master bedroom suite on its own unique level with a two-sided fire place, balcony overlooking the gorgeous view, a huge walk-in closet, and a super bath, the large gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, cherry cabinets, gas cooktop and granite counter tops, a three car side load garage and driveway with enough room for six to eight cars, the lower level includes: a kitchen, family room, bedroom, two full baths, a media room and a gym all with easy access to the pool.
MLS arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1563 Winston Avenue

Don+GGt miss this diamond in the rough, conveniently located in the sought after community of New Northwood. This the perfect opportunity to make this solid well-maintained property your new home. Step onto the covered front porch, where you can enjoy your morning coffee or relax after a long day. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main and upper levels. Finished lower level provides additional space for kids play, or cozy gathering with family or friends. Fenced in backyard is perfect for those outdoor get-togethers. Won+GGt last long! Take a look.
Lake Ridge, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12035 Amber Ridge Circle

Welcome to this rarely available townhome in the exclusive Milestone community! This home offers amazing convenience and value and is ready to move in! The home faces a green space. The main level has an open floor plan with a living room and dining space that opens to the kitchen. There is a family room at the entrance level. The master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet, a separate tub, and a shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Sun-drenched on every level. Two-car garage and ample parking around. Close to shopping, restaurants, recreation options, parks, bike/trails, 270, 355 and so much more. Excellent schools. Hurry +GG Will not last long!
Real Estate arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1787 Rockledge Terrace

Location, Location, Location. Just minutes away from commuter lots, major highways, EZ Pass HOV/HOT lanes, shopping, and restaurants. Make this your new home, three-level updated home in fantastic condition, featuring a two-car garage plus driveway space for additional vehicles. Three bedrooms on the upper level, with a walk-in closet and ceiling trays in the main bedroom, the washer and dryer are located on the upper level for maximum convenience. The main level features hardwood floors with an open floorplan, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops and a kitchen island. The sliding glass door in the rear opens to a maintenance-free Trex deck. Plantation shutters have been installed all around as well as fresh paint. The lower level features a flexible space that can be used as an office, workout room, TV room, or even a bedroom. There is a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced-in backyard. Front lawn care is included in HOA.
Arlington County, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10607 Mist Haven Terrace

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.
Real Estate arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8975 Skyrock Court

This lovely brick townhome is located in the popular Village of Kings Contrivance features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The main level offers a bright and spacious eat-in kitchen with wood floors, granite counters, a gracious pantry and passthrough to the living/dining area. The open living and formal dining area features a glass slider to the rear deck backing to the trees for a serene parklike setting. The upper level offers a generous primary suite with a walk-in closet, wall closet and updated full bath; also complimented by a linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level offers an additional bedroom (currently used as a home office), an updated full bath, and a family room adorned by a wood burning fireplace with a slider to the fenced rear yard. UPDATES: Roof 2015, HVAC 2015, Water Heater 2018, Primary Bath updated 2021, Granite Counters 2021, & much more.An ideal location only minutes away from shopping, savory restaurants, walking paths, recreation facilities, and major thoroughfares.
Fair Lakes, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12511 N Lake Court

Have this fantastic 3-bedroom and 3 1/2 Bath End Unit in the Fair Lakes subdivision. 2 on the upper level and a 3rd bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Huge deck fenced rear yard and 2 Fireplaces! You can enjoy the Beautiful view of the lake.following: built-ins, dining area, kitchen, primary bath(s), 2 Fireplace(s), screen, dishwasher, dryer, exhaust fan, microwave, oven/range-electric, refrigerator, washer, electric alarm, Hot tub, and Leaf guard on the gutters. Close to schools and shopping centers with lots of community amenities.
The Woodlands, TX Woodlands Online& LLC

19 Tapestry Forest

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 3006 Sq. Ft. DONT PASS THIS BEAUTY UP!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH DAVID WEEKLEY HOME. ALL NEW DESIGNER PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET, PAINTED KITCHEN CABINETS, UPDATED LIGHTING FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED FENCE, PRESTINE TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT BOTTOM FLOOR, (NEW CARPET IN PRIMARY) NEW CEILING FANS, NEW LANDSCAPING AND RECENTLY MANICURED TREES, FRESHLY PAINTED FENCE AND GARAGE! ABOVE GROUND SPA INCLUDED "AS IS". AMAZING LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTURANTS AND MEDICAL BUILDINGS.
Arlington County, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 11TH Street N

Introducing a residence never intended to see market as owners lovingly built it to be their forever sanctuary. Beginning with thoughtful design - incorporating green technologies (earning home an Arlington County 'Green Home Choice Certificate') - to its stunning interior spaces, this happy home delights at every turn. Interior and exterior spaces complement one another perfectly, every space ensures this home's status as an urban oasis. All structures benefit from foam insulation envelopes and all are conditioned (main house, garage with suite above, and workshop shed). Ideally sited along the Courthouse-Clarendon corridor, this 4-level home PLUS workshop shed PLUS oversized 2-car garage with office space (or in-law suite with full bath and kitchenette) above PLUS oversized yard with entertaining spaces enjoys the enviable position of being a 1/2 block to Rocky Run Park and mere blocks to Whole Foods, Metro, and all the stores, eateries, and markets along the corridor (including the Saturday Farmer's market). One enjoys flyovers and fireworks from the numerous outdoor balconies and terraces. We haven't yet entered to examine the opportunities within... one enters across a landscaped yard and porch into a welcoming entry foyer. A formal dining room awaits evenings among friends and family. The main level offers a bedroom and adjoining bath that doubles as a playroom or home office. We enter the heart of this home: a kitchen and great room with breakfast room, mudroom, pantry, butlers panty (with beverage refrigerator and sink) and an additional storage room for the many kitchen tools, gadgets and appliances. The kitchen delights the serious chef within, as well as the weekend dabbler of discovered recipes. With the ample storage and counter space, opportunities to easily entertain are endless. The deck adjoins these spaces and overlooks the yard and rear terrace. An enviable primary bedroom suite with adjoining sitting room, balcony, walk-in closets, tray ceilings, and space for repose lies above - as do 2-3 additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Let your imagination rule with the uppermost level: bedroom, playroom, studio, storage - endless possibilities. Let's venture downstairs to the walk out lower level. Below is an insulated basement floor for year round comfort; above one enjoys high ceilings, a gas fireplace with a stunning stone surround, all opening to the out-of-doors to include a hot tub, terrace, and garden. Staying inside we spy a wet bar, recreation room, gym space, and a bedroom and full bath. Peeking outside we spy a landscaped yard, large terrace with retaining wall/seating, and the garage and workshop shed beyond. The main residence and garage in-law suite provide just over 5,100 square feet of living space across 4-finished levels in the main house plus the studio above the garage (4,800 sq ft main house; 350 sq ft studio). We also need to spend a moment on the garage itself - with 14-foot ceilings and a car charger, it accommodates not only your electric car but an RV as well. The owners, however, also designed it to be an entertaining space - black drapes on rods can cover the interior walls, and the side doors open onto the terrace and yard, for an elegant space to decorate for an event or soiree. While this sanctuary contains everything one needs within and without, its ideal location provides the world at its doorstep.
Worldkhabarhub.com

Great Himalayan Trail, an attraction of Helambu

HELAMBU: The Great Himalayan Trail, a trekking route that is under construction in Helambu in Sindhupalchok district, has been the attraction of the district. The federal and provincial government would provide a budget to construct the trail resembling China’s 60 kilometers Great Wall, said Nima Gyaljen Sherpa, chair of Helambu Rural Municipality. The three meters in width and 60 kilometers long project costs over Rs 3 billion.
Middleburg, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23320 Forsythia Lane

Welcome to the cottage on Forsythia Lane that enjoys stunning views of the neighboring vines of Greenhill Winery and is just minutes to Middleburg. This c. 1897 traditional stucco Colonial home has been lovingly restored with gleaming hardwood floors, covered front porch, spacious rear back deck, fenced garden area with raised beds, and a fully fenced back yard. (see Site Plan). House features a country kitchen with Corian countertops, open shelving and updated appliances. There is a formal dining room and living room with beamed ceilings, bookshelves and a wood stove. Completing this level is a full bath that serves as the Powder Room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Just off the rear deck is a newly renovated one room outbuilding that could be a studio, an office, or exercise room. It is conditioned, has two entrances and a private deck. Sit on the larger rear deck and entertain friends while you watch sunsets over the vineyard next door. Sited across on Carters Farm Lane is the 100 acre Mickie Gordon Memorial Park with playing fields, tennis courts and a recycle center. Ideal commuter location with easy access to both Dulles Int'l Airport and Washington DC. Don't miss!
Arlington County, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

544 Eisenhower Drive

Welcome to an elegant, spacious, move-in condition super luxurious 4-level townhouse with awesome views. All you need to do is move in - pristine and exceptionally immaculate condition. Super clean and well-maintained, this townhouse also offers the convenience and safety of having a garage. Owning this home may feel like moving into a new townhouse +GG lots of new features such as floorings, fixtures, newly painted walls and ceiling, quartz kitchen countertops, and so much more! This townhouse is spectacularly wide and long so you can have more than enough space for your family to enjoy. The bedrooms are spacious. Especially important to note, this townhouse is a quick drive to premiere shopping spots, a variety of dining destinations, services, and grocery. Nearby are jogging/walking paths and picnic areas. Leisure drive to I-270, I-70, MD-40, and MD-15. Easy living in a quiet community! This magnificent townhouse can be your next home. You'll be glad to see this! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 29, 2021 - 1 PM to 3 PM.
Sterling, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 W Maple Avenue

Wonderfully maintained split foyer on a rare Sterling Park lot backing to golf course! Renovated kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to deck to enjoy the wooded golf course view. Hardwood flooring recently refinished, and fresh paint. Roof replaced in 2020. Listing...
Ruckersville, VA arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5367 Amicus Road

A hidden gem in Ruckersville on a 3/4 acre private lot with large walk-out finished basement and fenced-in backyard. This 2-story colonial features a welcoming living room with wood-burning fireplace, a tastefully updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances, and a handsome over-sized screened porch addition complete with grill deck space and winter mountain views. In addition to the three upstairs bedrooms, the spacious basement family room features a built-in murphy bed "closet" perfect as an extra guest sleeping space. New HVAC system was installed in 2019. While the property is accessed from Amicus Rd, this house is a part of the Twin Lakes neighborhood complete with lake access.,Oak Cabinets,Quartz Counter,Fireplace in Living Room.
Real Estate 6sqft

The two-level terrace is a private getaway at this $2.1M Greenwich Village co-op

Listing photos by Krisztina Crane from Evan Joseph. The secluded, bi-level roof terrace at this two-bedroom Greenwich Village co-op is truly magical. Located at 49 East 12th Street, between University and Broadway, the seventh-floor outdoor space overlooks the low-scale neighborhood while still providing views of the larger skyline. The split-level interior is just as cozy, with a wood-burning fireplace, exposed brick walls, and a solarium bedroom. It’s asking $2,095,000.