22216 Great Trail Terrace

Introducing a residence never intended to see market as owners lovingly built it to be their forever sanctuary. Beginning with thoughtful design - incorporating green technologies (earning home an Arlington County 'Green Home Choice Certificate') - to its stunning interior spaces, this happy home delights at every turn. Interior and exterior spaces complement one another perfectly, every space ensures this home's status as an urban oasis. All structures benefit from foam insulation envelopes and all are conditioned (main house, garage with suite above, and workshop shed). Ideally sited along the Courthouse-Clarendon corridor, this 4-level home PLUS workshop shed PLUS oversized 2-car garage with office space (or in-law suite with full bath and kitchenette) above PLUS oversized yard with entertaining spaces enjoys the enviable position of being a 1/2 block to Rocky Run Park and mere blocks to Whole Foods, Metro, and all the stores, eateries, and markets along the corridor (including the Saturday Farmer's market). One enjoys flyovers and fireworks from the numerous outdoor balconies and terraces. We haven't yet entered to examine the opportunities within... one enters across a landscaped yard and porch into a welcoming entry foyer. A formal dining room awaits evenings among friends and family. The main level offers a bedroom and adjoining bath that doubles as a playroom or home office. We enter the heart of this home: a kitchen and great room with breakfast room, mudroom, pantry, butlers panty (with beverage refrigerator and sink) and an additional storage room for the many kitchen tools, gadgets and appliances. The kitchen delights the serious chef within, as well as the weekend dabbler of discovered recipes. With the ample storage and counter space, opportunities to easily entertain are endless. The deck adjoins these spaces and overlooks the yard and rear terrace. An enviable primary bedroom suite with adjoining sitting room, balcony, walk-in closets, tray ceilings, and space for repose lies above - as do 2-3 additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Let your imagination rule with the uppermost level: bedroom, playroom, studio, storage - endless possibilities. Let's venture downstairs to the walk out lower level. Below is an insulated basement floor for year round comfort; above one enjoys high ceilings, a gas fireplace with a stunning stone surround, all opening to the out-of-doors to include a hot tub, terrace, and garden. Staying inside we spy a wet bar, recreation room, gym space, and a bedroom and full bath. Peeking outside we spy a landscaped yard, large terrace with retaining wall/seating, and the garage and workshop shed beyond. The main residence and garage in-law suite provide just over 5,100 square feet of living space across 4-finished levels in the main house plus the studio above the garage (4,800 sq ft main house; 350 sq ft studio). We also need to spend a moment on the garage itself - with 14-foot ceilings and a car charger, it accommodates not only your electric car but an RV as well. The owners, however, also designed it to be an entertaining space - black drapes on rods can cover the interior walls, and the side doors open onto the terrace and yard, for an elegant space to decorate for an event or soiree. While this sanctuary contains everything one needs within and without, its ideal location provides the world at its doorstep.