Scientists earn early career awards

Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt)—the country's federal science funding agency—launched the Cátedras Conacyt (Conacyt Professorships) program 7 years ago to alleviate the brain drain of young Mexican researchers. But hundreds of researchers have been dismissed since its creation. Conacyt has stopped paying researchers, terminated them without reasonable explanation, or coerced them into signing resignations, according to multiple sources who spoke with Science. Sources say being pregnant or having a newborn appears to be a trigger for the dismissals in some cases, and accuse Conacyt of a total lack of gender perspective. A combination of budget cuts, politics, and a widening rift between the government and scientists is at work, Mexican researchers say, and they think the agency has an intention to disappear the program. As of June 2020 the agency faces 145 active lawsuits for wrongful termination amounting to $8.2 million in damages, according to an internal document reviewed by Science. In February, some 200 Cátedras researchers formed a union, hoping to negotiate a contract that would protect their jobs and improve working conditions.