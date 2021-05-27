newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, PA

Airport authority breaks ground on $29M LVIA project

By Stacy Wescoe
lvb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority and other local officials broke ground today on a $29 million security point expansion and terminal connector at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with...

www.lvb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Northampton, PA
Northampton, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvia#Ground Today#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Allentown, PAlvb.com

Real Estate Lab grads get financing from People First

The first graduates of the Real Estate Lab in Allentown now have access to capital. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...
Technologylehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Technology Infrastructure

Kevin Dellicker was working for a technology company when he had an idea to help schools bridge the “digital divide.” He pitched it to his boss, but it wasn’t a good fit. So he and his wife, Susan, took matters in their own hands and started Dellicker Strategies in the basement of their home. It was a simple idea, says Kevin. “If schools would cooperate on major technology purchases, they could enhance their capabilities while reducing their costs.”
Drinkslehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Women in Distilling

Five bold leaders: Carly Butters Snyder, Tessa Koss, Michele Huzela-Keiser, Caitlin Fenstermacher and Vicky Zisman are helping set the future direction of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Tessa, manager of the Farm Distillery Kitchen, leads the in-person experience customers have come to love when they visit; Caitlin, director of distillery operations, is responsible for creating the award-winning spirits popular both locally and throughout Pennsylvania; Michele, event manager, leads the work with organizations in the Lehigh Valley and helps share the Eight Oaks experience with the community; Vicky is responsible for the on/off premises sales efforts, as well as Eight Oaks’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts as the JEDI advisor, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table; while Carly, chief operating officer, pulls it all together—taking care of the crew and the customer experience, with an eye toward Eight Oaks’ continued growth and their future. Intelligent, powerful and dedicated, these women demonstrate visionary leadership and a commitment to Eight Oaks’ purpose: to help make their community a better place.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Bethlehem, PAlvb.com

Lehigh U. adopting tobacco-free, smoke-free policy

Starting Aug. 2, Lehigh University in Bethlehem will be an entirely smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Recipe exchange: Pretzels and pig’s stomach

I’m going to make a bold statement: Pretzels are only good in Pennsylvania. Here are the facts I’ll present to you to back up my assertion. * We are the home of pretzels, as Pennsylvania produces more than any other state in the nation. * Pennsylvania’s pretzel dominance is thanks...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Carbon County commissioners

The Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items on Thursday:. • Ratified the appointment of James G. Logue Jr., of Jim Thorpe, to serve as Carbon County’s representative on the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (AMERICA250PA) to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...