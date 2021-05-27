Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Latest News in Parkinson Disease: Treatment Progress, Cognition Improvements, and More

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 13 days ago

An overview of the latest news in Parkinson disease reported across MJH Life Sciences™. An overview of the latest news in Parkinson disease (PD) reported across MJH Life Sciences™. FDA Approves Investigational NDA for Ketamine in Levodopa-Induced Dykinesia. As the gold standard of treatment for PD, levodopa effectively reduces parkinsonian...

Discovery may point to Parkinson's disease therapies

A new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said Ph.D. candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New biobank provides insights into Parkinson's disease

Around 20,000 Swedes are currently suffering from Parkinson's disease, yet there are still only treatments to alleviate symptoms. Through a new biobank, researchers gain access to the genetic profiles of 1000 Parkinson's patients together with comprehensive information about their lifestyles and medical histories. "I am convinced that many researchers will...
HealthMedscape News

Absent Celiac Disease, No Link Between Gluten Intake and Cognitive Function

(Reuters Health) - Women without celiac disease appear not to differ in their cognitive function based on the amount of gluten in their diets, a U.S. study finds. Researchers examined data on 13,494 women (mean age 60.6 years) who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II and had no baseline or subsequent diagnosis of celiac disease. Gluten intake was calculated based on food frequency questionnaires completed every four years up to 2015, and standardized cognitive scores were calculated based on annual scores from 2014-2019 on the Cogstate Brief Battery for psychomotor speed and attention, learning and working memory, and global cognition.
Healthneurology.org

Healthcare Resource Utilization Associated With Parkinson Disease Among Medicare Beneficiaries

Methods: This retrospective observational study utilized the Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse (5% Medicare sample) between 2005 and 2015. In a propensity-score matched (age, sex, race, and comorbidity adjusted) sample of beneficiaries with and without PD, we examined all-cause HcRU due to inpatient admissions, emergency department (ED) admissions, skilled nursing facility (SNF) admissions, healthcare provider encounters, neurologist visits, rehabilitation service visits, and non-PD medication fills. Relative to beneficiaries without PD, we reported adjusted incidence rate ratios (IRR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for beneficiaries with PD using generalized linear models (GLM) with log link and negative binomial variance functions.
Healtharxiv.org

An ordinal CNN approach for the assessment of neurological damage in Parkinson's disease patients

Javier Barbero-Gómez, Pedro-Antonio Gutiérrez, Víctor-Manuel Vargas, Juan-Antonio Vallejo-Casas, César Hervás-Martínez. 3D image scans are an assessment tool for neurological damage in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. This diagnosis process can be automatized to help medical staff through Decision Support Systems (DSSs), and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are good candidates, because they are effective when applied to spatial data. This paper proposes a 3D CNN ordinal model for assessing the level or neurological damage in PD patients. Given that CNNs need large datasets to achieve acceptable performance, a data augmentation method is adapted to work with spatial data. We consider the Ordinal Graph-based Oversampling via Shortest Paths (OGO-SP) method, which applies a gamma probability distribution for inter-class data generation. A modification of OGO-SP is proposed, the OGO-SP-$\beta$ algorithm, which applies the beta distribution for generating synthetic samples in the inter-class region, a better suited distribution when compared to gamma. The evaluation of the different methods is based on a novel 3D image dataset provided by the Hospital Universitario 'Reina Sofía' (Córdoba, Spain). We show how the ordinal methodology improves the performance with respect to the nominal one, and how OGO-SP-$\beta$ yields better performance than OGO-SP.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Nitrogen Dioxide Exposure May Up Risk for Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- High nitrogen dioxide exposure may increase the risk for Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online May 17 in JAMA Neurology. Sungyang Jo, M.D., from University of Ulsan in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used data from the Korean National Health...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Improved Cognition Seen With Healthier Cardiovascular Phenotype

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) measures representing a healthier cardiovascular phenotype have better cognitive performance, according to a study published online May 14 in the European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular Imaging. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, M.D., from the Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Single-Dose Pembrolizumab Treatment for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a rare but emerging demyelinating neurologic infection of the CNS caused by reactivation of the John Cunningham (JC) virus.1 Several immunocompromised populations are susceptible for PML, for example, those with hematologic malignancy, HIV infection, transplant recipients, and specific disease-modifying therapies.2 For the total PML population, 1- and 5-year survival rates have been estimated to be 30% and 10%, respectively.2 The most crucial factor in the chances of survival depends on whether immune function can be restored.2 Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that blocks programmed cell death protein-1 on the surface of the T cell, allowing T cells to be reactivated and to facilitate the clearance of the virus.3 Pembrolizumab treatment of 8 patients with PML led to decreased CSF viral load in all patients and stabilization of clinical deterioration or improvement in 5 patients.4 Subsequently, 2 patients with PML were reported without clinical improvement after pembrolizumab treatment.5,6 In the literature, 11 patients with PML treated with pembrolizumab have been described, of whom 6 had a favorable outcome.4,-,7.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Case 3: Disease Progression and Transformation in ET

Stephen Oh, MD, PhD, discusses the nuances of identifying disease progression vs transformation in patients with essential thrombocythemia. Ruben Mesa, MD: You brought up the L word: leukemia. Leukemia is truly the concern across all 3 of the MPNs [myeloproliferative neoplasms], with the greatest fear being for those who have myelofibrosis [MF], with a challenging and very difficult natural history if acute leukemia transformation occurs. Stephen, how do we make that diagnosis if somebody has progressed? What are some of the stronger predictors of people who might eventually go down that pathway?
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Exoskeleton therapy improves mobility, cognition and brain connectivity in people with MS

A team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts at Kessler Foundation led the first pilot randomized controlled trial of robotic-exoskeleton assisted exercise rehabilitation (REAER) effects on mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with substantial MS-related disability. Their results showed that REAER is likely an effective intervention, and is a promising therapy for improving the lives of those with MS.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify structure of agent that causes Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Alzheimer's disease - also called dementia - where memory and cognitive functions gradually decline due to deformation and death of neurons, and Parkinson's disease that causes tremors in hands and arms impeding normal movement are major neurodegenerative diseases. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has identified the structure of the agent that causes Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases to occur together.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Prism adaptation treatment enhances functional, cognitive outcomes in people with spatial neglect

A team of experts in post-stroke neurorehabilitation confirmed that including prism adaptation treatment in standard of care for patients with post-stroke spatial neglect improved functional and cognitive outcomes according to the Functional Independence Measure®. The article, "Prism Adaptation Treatment Improves Inpatient Rehabilitation Outcome in Individuals with Spatial Neglect: A Retrospective...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Novel nano-encapsulation approach for efficient dopamine delivery in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as substantia nigra pars compacta), which leads to a deficit of dopamine (DA), one of the main neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing the concentration of dopamine into the brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Thyroid Eye Disease: Navigating the New Treatment Landscape

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a complex inflammatory disease that can have a long clinical course with sight-threatening and debilitating ocular sequelae. Until recently, there were limited therapeutic options available. In the last decade we have gained a deeper understanding of the underlying pathophysiology, which has led to the development of novel effective targeted therapies. This article discusses the challenges encountered in the clinical evaluation and treatment of TED patients, with the goal to empower endocrinologists and ophthalmologists to work together to provide effective multidisciplinary care. We will review recommendations of past clinical guidelines around evaluation and management of TED patients, discuss the randomized controlled trials of new biologic therapies, and explore how to navigate the emerging therapeutic landscape.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Long-term Outcomes (15 Years) After Subthalamic Nucleus Deep Brain Stimulation in Patients With Parkinson Disease

Methods: Data about motor complications, quality of life (QoL), activities of daily living, the UPDRS motor scores, dopaminergic treatment, stimulation parameters, and side effects of STN-DBS were retrospectively retrieved and compared between before surgery, at 1 year and beyond 15 years after bilateral STN-DBS. Results: Fifty-one patients with 17.06 ±...
Diseases & Treatmentsmedicalbag.com

Addressing Sleep Disturbances of Parkinson Disease

Among the various nonmotor symptoms affecting patients with Parkinson disease (PD), sleep disturbances are estimated to affect 40% to 90% of this population, and a study published in 2020 found that roughly one-half of PD patients had multiple sleep disorders.1,2 Such disturbances in PD encompass a range of disorders of sleep-wake transitioning, including increased sleep latency and fragmentation, as well as parasomnias such as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and restless legs syndrome (RLS).3.