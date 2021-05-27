newsbreak-logo
AMC Soars Above $10 Billion USD Market Value As Meme Stocks Rally

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s market value rose above $10 billion USD for the first time on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, shares were up 20 percent at 11:00 a.m. EDT — a 1,000 percent gain for the stock year-to-date. As of 2:00 p.m. EDT, shares were priced just over $27 USD each — an impressive 40 percent rise.

