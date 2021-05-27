AMC Soars Above $10 Billion USD Market Value As Meme Stocks Rally

With the COVID-19 pandemic having catalyzed increased use of social media platforms, and with companies adjusting their marketing strategies to grab the attention of consumers on these platforms, companies in the social media space have been generating solid growth in advertising revenues. Businesses' growing social media marketing budgets have caught Wall Street analysts' attention and made optimistic about the upside potential of social media stocks Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), and Bumble (BMBL). Let’s discuss.The increasing penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and the embrace of remote lifestyles during the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing to drive the social media market. Consequently, the global social media market is estimated to grow at a 32% CAGR between 2020 - 2025 to hit $308.96 billion.