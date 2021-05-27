Chiefs: Here's what Andy Reid had to say about this week's OTAs

newsbreak-logo
Shortly after the Chiefs’ final practice of OTAs, head coach Andy Reid talked with media about the status of the team and what to expect heading into the off-season’s next phase.

NFLUSA Today

Post-draft quotes: Andy Reid dishes on Creed Humphrey

Solidifying the offensive line to provide a protective front for franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a top priority for the Kansas City Chiefs. Everyone witnessed the harassment Mahomes faced in the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey at pick 63.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Facing Aaron Rodgers In Regular Season

NFL fans are in for a treat this season, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Week 9. The Chiefs and Packers nearly met in this year’s Super Bowl, but Tom Brady threw a wrench in their plans. Thankfully, the sports world will get to see these two franchises play against each other this fall.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid gives early impressions of Chiefs' rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a first glimpse at his newest players during rookie minicamp this past weekend. After just one weekend, it’s hard to predict a player’s NFL future. It’s especially difficult when we’re talking about a padless minicamp without a full offensive and defensive line. While he can’t predict what the 2021 NFL season will hold for any of them yet, Reid came away impressed by the Chiefs’ group of rookies.
NFLUSA Today

Andy Reid, Brett Veach talk Chiefs' new draft picks Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pair of new faces on the team after selecting Missouri LB Nick Bolton and Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft. On Friday evening, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach got a chance to share their thoughts on their newly acquired players.
NFLKansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: Most needs met with Chiefs’ draft. Here’s what Reid, Veach, players say

The NFL Draft is in the books and six newcomers have joined the Chiefs. On today’s SportsBeat KC, we hear from some and about all of them. Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey were the team’s top two selections, both in the second round. Joining the draft class after that were Florida State defensive end Josh Kaindoh, Duke tight end Noah Gray, Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell and Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid: Orlando Brown Jr. told Chiefs to pick Creed Humphrey

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs revealed that Patrick Mahomes hand-picked RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2021 NFL draft. This year, it’s the Chiefs’ newest trade acquisition who had some input on a draft pick. Andy Reid revealed to reporters that new LT Orlando Brown Jr. recommended the Chiefs take a closer look at Creed Humphrey ahead of the draft.
NFLfox4kc.com

Kansas City Chiefs: Analyzing each 2021 matchup as tickets go on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the 2021 NFL regular season schedule is out and tickets for the regular season are on sale with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium expected to be at full capacity, the Kansas City Chiefs season feels like it is right around the corner. Training camp...
NFLchatsports.com

Expect Andy Reid to go back to his more vintage offensive look

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 07: Tight end Anthony Fasano #80 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown with running back Jamaal Charles #25 during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC Championships en route to reaching the Super Bowl as a result of each of the last two seasons. With Kansas City ending a massive 50-year title drought back in 2019-20 while defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, there isn’t much more the Chiefs can do to improve the team’s roster ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Andy Dalton will not keep Justin Fields on Patrick Mahomes plan

The Chicago Bears have stated rather clearly that they do not plan on Justin Fields starting this season if all things go right. That is completely fine, and Fields taking as much time as possible to ease into the NFL is not an issue. Matt Nagy was with the Kansas City Chiefs when they had this plan with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, and Nagy seems set on repeating this ordeal.
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Chiefs draft LB Bolton, C Humphrey in second round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a soft spot for the University of Missouri and for big, burly offensive linemen. In that respect, the second day of the NFL draft worked out quite nicely for him. It also worked out quite well for the Chiefs, who filled...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell sees similarities between Andy Reid, Dabo Swinney

Kansas City Chiefs WR Cornell Powell is already making an impression at rookie minicamp. Powell made some nice catches during practice this weekend, even earning some 1-on-1 instruction from Chiefs HC Andy Reid on his first day. The veteran head coach issued some of his patented advice, reminding the rookie to let his personality show during practice.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Andy Reid spells out Chiefs rookie minicamp’s significance

After missing out on these on-field practices last year amid the global pandemic, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to host rookie minicamp once again. We all love to watch those minute-long clips of seeing first-year Chiefs in uniform and find things to overreact to. It’s tempting, but fans really shouldn’t take much from this weekend. The team will show the Cornell Powell highlight, and you’ll hear how Nick Bolton had an interception in the red zone, but there is not enough public information to learn about these first-year players from the three-day camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs schedule release featuring Andy Reid is absolutely brilliant (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs proved just how much they look forward to the challenge of the 2021 season by using Andy Reid quotes to announce the schedule. Some NFL teams absolutely nailed their schedule release strategy on social media. The Chargers compared their opponents to Pop-Tarts. The Colts enrolled Peyton Manning as an intern.