Chiefs: Here's what Andy Reid had to say about this week's OTAs

After missing out on these on-field practices last year amid the global pandemic, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to host rookie minicamp once again. We all love to watch those minute-long clips of seeing first-year Chiefs in uniform and find things to overreact to. It’s tempting, but fans really shouldn’t take much from this weekend. The team will show the Cornell Powell highlight, and you’ll hear how Nick Bolton had an interception in the red zone, but there is not enough public information to learn about these first-year players from the three-day camp.