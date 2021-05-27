Hike Pain-Free With These 5 Simple Hip Exercises

If you spend most of your waking hours sitting down you’re living a sedentary lifestyle. Studies have shown that living this way can put you at higher risk of early death, but a new study finds that spending three minutes doing exercise for every hour spent sitting can lower that death risk. Glasgow Caledonian University researchers specifically found that balancing out your sedentary lifestyle with running or brisk walking can lower the risk of premature death by 30 percent. They also note that for those unable to do three minutes of intense exercise, 12 minutes of light activity (such as gentle walking or housework) can be substituted instead. They note the exercise can be spread across the day or be done in a single session. Lead study author Professor Sebastian Chastin adds that as far as hours you don’t spend seated “should be spent generally moving around as much as you can on getting a good night’s sleep.” (Yahoo)