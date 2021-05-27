Hike Pain-Free With These 5 Simple Hip Exercises
Your hip muscles work hard with every step you take. If they’re weak, they’ll have a hard time keeping your joints aligned properly, resulting in hip or knee pain. Adding hip strength exercises to your regular workout routine can improve the motion of this joint and reduce or prevent pain. One common cause of hip pain is an ill-fitting pack. Make sure your pack fit is correct, then add some hip strength exercises to your weekly training.www.backpacker.com