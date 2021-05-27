newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate skeptics not easily persuaded by available evidence, now or later

By University of Oregon
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate skeptics who aren't persuaded by the existing evidence from climate change are unlikely to change their minds for many years, according to a newly published quantitative study by a University of Oregon environmental economist. The central question posed by the study published in the journal Climate Change was "How...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#Climate Skeptics#Climate Scientists#Climate Policy#Moderate Skeptics#Hypothetical Skeptics#Climate Skepticism#Climate Data#Climate Consensus#Skeptic Priors#Continued Warming#Scientific Sources#Environmental Economists#Climatic Change#Effective Public Policy#Mainstream Sources#Source Credibility#Prior Beliefs#Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Letter: Changing climate requires action now

As rational as we human beings think we are, we have a tendency to overestimate events that are extremely small in frequency (chances of airline crashes compared to the total air miles traveled) and underestimate events that are monumentally significant (COVID-19 is just like the flu.) It’s part of our mental makeup to rely on beliefs and emotions, which are not necessarily factual. One such event that has been denied and/or considerably underestimated is human driven climate change and the impact it will have on our future.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Monitoring species condemned to extinction may help save others as global temperatures rise

The White-tailed Swallow, Hirundo megaensis, and Ethiopian Bush-crow, Zavattariornis stresemanni, are living in 'climatic lifeboats' with their tiny ranges restricted on all sides by temperature and rainfall patterns. Even under moderate climate warming, models predict a severe loss of suitable climate for these birds within the next 50 years - dramatically heightening their risk of extinction.
Advocacyclimaterealityproject.org

Not Just Sea Level Rise: How the Climate Crisis is Changing Our Oceans

Carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas is warming our planet and driving climate change. It’s throwing natural systems out of balance – to often devastating effect. In few places are these changes more evident than our oceans. But when you think of the climate...
EnvironmentLa Crosse Tribune

Our Environment at Risk: Reaching net zero doesn’t fix climate change

Climate change activists often cite a goal of reaching “net zero” carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. To reach net zero, according to the website Climate Central, “any greenhouse gas emissions released are balanced by an equal amount being taken out of the atmosphere.” Suppose we succeed and achieve that goal. Unfortunately, this will not stop further warming of the Earth.
Environmentenergycentral.com

Is carbon dioxide removal ‘mitigation of climate change’?

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is often characterized as separate from climate change. mitigation. Discussion of CDR governance –despite enjoying growing interest –tends. to overlook how key provisions on mitigation apply. Similarly, many climate policy. processes have ignored CDR. CDR may have been discursively held separate from. ‘mitigation’ due to a...
U.S. PoliticsScience Now

DOE science pick signals new focus on climate

You are currently viewing the summary. Sometimes a new presidential administration signals where it's headed through whom it selects to lead a federal research agency. That appears to be the case with President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Department of Energy's basic research wing, the Office of Science. Last month, Biden tapped Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil scientist at the University of California, Merced, to lead the office, which has a $7 billion annual budget and is best known for funding physics, running national laboratories, and building atom smashers and other scientific megamachines. The nomination of Berhe, 46, suggests the office will increasingly emphasize research related to climate change, scientists say. Berhe currently studies how factors such as erosion, fire, and temperature affect whether soil soaks up carbon dioxide or releases more of it into the air. She was born and raised in Eritrea and, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would be the first person of color to direct the office.
ScienceScience Daily

A fiery past sheds new light on the future of global climate change

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Centuries-old smoke particles preserved in the ice reveal a fiery past in the Southern Hemisphere and shed new light on the future impacts of global climate change, according to new research published in Science Advances. "Up till now, the magnitude...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Warming effect of greenhouse gases have been ‘overestimated,’ now climate scientists may know why

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The warming effect of greenhouse gases has been overestimated, and an international team of researchers may have pinpointed the reason why. Smoke particles preserved for hundreds of years in Antarctica are changing how climate change experts view the impact of greenhouse gases on the planet. In particular, predicting how surface temperatures on Earth respond to these gases, which trap heat from sunlight within our atmosphere, has long been a challenge. Scientists have warned of the devastating impact of even slight changes in ocean temperatures in recent years. Now, this latest discovery that reveals more about how manmade fires even before industrialization were still prominent.
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

To help address the climate problem, universities must rethink the tenure and promotion system

As a geoscientist, I applaud President Biden’s ambitious vision of reducing carbon emissions by half by 2030 and 100% clean electricity by 2035. Because attaining these goals will require a good deal of research and development to shift to electricity production from zero-emitting sources, research-intensive institutions of higher education have an important role to play.
AgricultureCleanTechnica

Climate Change, Water Rights, & Maybe Even Rebellion

One great movie I’d recommend to anyone is The Milagro Beanfield War. In the film, a small town in northern New Mexico has a problem. A big developer bribed the state and bought up all of the water rights. The families that had been there for hundreds of years were left without a way to maintain their way of life. Many left the little village, and those who remained were impoverished. The development, which initially promised great jobs for the residents, instead brought white people in from out of town to do the work.
Environmentcoyotegulch.blog

Managing #ColoradoRiver risk: #ClimateChange is water change — Science Magazine #COriver #aridification

From Science Magazine (John Fleck and Brad Udall):. In the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning. One hundred years later, water flow through the Colorado River is down by 20% and the basin’s Lake Powell and Lake Mead—the nation’s two largest reservoirs—are projected to be only 29% full by 2023. This river system, upon which 40 million North Americans in the United States and Mexico depend, is in trouble. But there is an opportunity to manage this crisis. Water allocation agreements from 2007 and 2019, designed to deal with a shrinking river, will be renegotiated over the next 4 years. Will decision-makers and politicians follow the science?
EnvironmentDaily News-Record

An Obama Scientist Debunks The Climate Doom-Mongers

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry delivered a dire warning Wednesday on "the mounting costs ... of global warming and of a more volatile climate." Last year's tally of "22 hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires shattered the previous annual record of 16 such events, and that was set only four years ago," Kerry told a congressional hearing. "You don't have to be a scientist to begin to feel that we're looking at a trend line."
Environmentdallassun.com

What would happen to the climate if we reforested the entire tropics?

What would happen if every single patch of farmland in the tropics, from Brazil through Congo, India and Indonesia, was abandoned overnight and left to turn back into forests? That's the question we investigated in our new research. Trees and forests have become increasingly important in plans to tackle the climate emergency, yet our work shows that once you factor in how the soil, oceans and other parts of the Earth system would respond, tree planting is not as potent a solution as it may first seem.
Earth ScienceThe Weather Channel

Greenland’s Melting Glaciers Are Releasing Shocking Amounts of Mercury in the Nation’s Rivers

If you thought melting ice sheets only raised environmental red flags in terms of global warming and rising sea levels, you are in for an unfortunate surprise. In a recent discovery, scientists have found a melting ice sheet in the southwestern region of Greenland that is releasing huge amounts of mercury into the nearby rivers and fjords (narrow, deep inlets created by glaciers).
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This climate clock is counting down to doomsday - but now it ticks with with a hint of optimism

A giant digital display in New York’s Union Square is counting down second by second how much time humanity has to solve the climate crisis before it slips past a point of irreversible change.At the time of writing, it shows that the world must achieve zero emissions within six years, 219 days, one hour, six minutes and two seconds. By the time you read this, it will have ticked down further.An online version of the clock shows the current countdown.The clock on the side of a glass-fronted building in lower Manhattan was installed last September by climate activists and artists as...
EnvironmentWired

Nature Can Save Humanity From Climate Doom—but Not On Its Own

The biggest hint nature ever gave humanity was when it sequestered fossil fuels underground, locking their carbon away from the atmosphere. Only rarely, like when a massive volcano fires a layer of coal into the sky, does that carbon escape its confines to dramatically warm the planet. But such catastrophes...