A couple days ago, I encountered something very surprising in my hometown. With the exception of the Chevrolet dealer, which started selling Bolts last year, the place is an EV desert. The Nissan dealer doesn’t sell or work on LEAFs (leaves?). Nobody else sells EVs of any kind, even used. The manager at one of the dealers told me they don’t sell them because nobody buys them, but nobody buys them because nobody sells them. It’s a Catch-22.