newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie City, IA

Mosquito control in Prairie City

By Newton News
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prairie City City Council has hired the City of Altoona to spray for mosquitoes and will be using a spray that is the least toxic organophosphate registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for mosquito control — Sumithrin Piperonyl Butoxide (Synergized Synthetic Pyrethroid). An ultra-low (ULV) cold aerosol insecticide generator/sprayer is used that targets mosquitoes.

www.newtondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Prairie City, IA
City
Altoona, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Cold Weather#Ulv#Cold Aerosol Insecticide#Adult Mosquitoes#Targets Mosquitoes#Plant Pots#Cover Trash Containers#Birdbaths#Contact City Hall#Yard#Tree Root Holes#Puddles#Repair Leaky Pipes#Buckets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Jasper County, IANewton Daily News

Sidewalk replacement could also demo planters

Replacing the existing sidewalks surrounding the courthouse could mean the concrete planters located at each corner of the property will be demolished. On May 11, the Jasper County Board of Supervisors approved the official contract with BBS Architects Engineers to conduct the design work for the sidewalk replacement project, whose scope of work includes the demo. If supervisors give the go-ahead, the bunkers will be removed.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Jasper County, IANewton Daily News

Ernst discusses COVID response, infrastructure plans

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, spoke with local leaders last week about President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and federal law enforcement bills, as well as their individual responses to the pandemic and other subsequent challenges they faced this past year. Becky Pryor, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, told...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Multiple thunderstorms roll into Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thunderstorms are expected to hit western parts of the metro Saturday evening, according to KCCI Meteorologist Jason Sydejko. Strong, but nonsevere, storms pushing through eastern Dallas County into western Polk County. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closings | Road Conditions. The National Weather Service has...
Altoona, IA1380kcim.com

DNR Experts Will Talk Water Safety And Provide Tips To Boaters This Weekend And Next At Bass Pro

This weekend and next, staff from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be talking with customers at Bass Pro Shops in Altoona about boating and paddling safety. On Saturdays, May 15 and May 22, they will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about lifejackets, safety and Iowa’s upcoming season on the water. “Kayak ownership is booming as more people enjoy and reconnect with the outdoors,” says Todd Robertson, outreach coordinator with the Iowa DNR’s Rivers Program. “We’ll be here to answer questions and help them to enjoy Iowa’s many miles of water trails.” Robertson and Iowa DNR’s boating law administrator, Susan Stocker, will hand out free water trail maps, litter bags, safety brochures and also demonstrate the dangers of low-head dams. They will be stationed at the front of the aquarium as well to talk about general boating safety, reading a river, learning about water hazards and stroke and paddle maneuvering tips. “Most of our boaters will be busy getting their crafts out of storage and ready for the water,” Stocker says. “It’s a good time to review all the safety equipment in the craft to make sure it still fits and is in usable condition or needs to be replaced.” The events are free to the public and will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22.
Pleasant Hill, IAMiddletown Press

Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area. The proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High School...
Iowa Statewho13.com

School Mask Mandate Continues to Divide Small Iowa Community

BAXTER, Iowa — The Baxter Community School District’s most recent school board meeting showed a clear divide among administrators and parents when it comes to a current mask mandate in the classroom. “This is a very divisive issue. People are divided all over our country about this and Baxter is not unique in that sense,” said the district’s superintendent Dr. Mickolyn Clapper.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Got questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Email your questions tocovid@kcci.com. As the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to roll out vaccines, the state released a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. The dashboard covers how many doses have been administered, how many were administered to Iowa residents, how...