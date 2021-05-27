Mosquito control in Prairie City

This weekend and next, staff from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be talking with customers at Bass Pro Shops in Altoona about boating and paddling safety. On Saturdays, May 15 and May 22, they will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about lifejackets, safety and Iowa’s upcoming season on the water. “Kayak ownership is booming as more people enjoy and reconnect with the outdoors,” says Todd Robertson, outreach coordinator with the Iowa DNR’s Rivers Program. “We’ll be here to answer questions and help them to enjoy Iowa’s many miles of water trails.” Robertson and Iowa DNR’s boating law administrator, Susan Stocker, will hand out free water trail maps, litter bags, safety brochures and also demonstrate the dangers of low-head dams. They will be stationed at the front of the aquarium as well to talk about general boating safety, reading a river, learning about water hazards and stroke and paddle maneuvering tips. “Most of our boaters will be busy getting their crafts out of storage and ready for the water,” Stocker says. “It’s a good time to review all the safety equipment in the craft to make sure it still fits and is in usable condition or needs to be replaced.” The events are free to the public and will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22.