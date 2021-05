America's best-selling vehicle is about to be available as an EV, ya'll. Yep, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning made its debut Wednesday, and it joins a growing roster of battery-powered pickup trucks scheduled to hit the market in the next couple of years. Unlike some other electric trucks that are targeting premium buyers and more hardcore off-roaders, Ford is coming in with a much more traditional-looking truck that happens to be electric. With its surprisingly affordable pricing, Ford might have a leg up when it comes to selling in volume, but it's too soon to tell.