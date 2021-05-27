New Research Project on the Willamette River
There’s more than one way to catch fish on the Willamette River, and community members from Newburg down to Eugene may get a glimpse of one of the most shocking methods this summer. A crew of researchers from Oregon State University will be cruising up and down the Willamette on an electrofishing boat this summer conducting fisheries research as part of a collaborative study between OSU and the US Forest Service (USFS) led by Research Fisheries Biologist Dr. Brooke Penaluna.www.corvallisadvocate.com