newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

New Research Project on the Willamette River

corvallisadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more than one way to catch fish on the Willamette River, and community members from Newburg down to Eugene may get a glimpse of one of the most shocking methods this summer. A crew of researchers from Oregon State University will be cruising up and down the Willamette on an electrofishing boat this summer conducting fisheries research as part of a collaborative study between OSU and the US Forest Service (USFS) led by Research Fisheries Biologist Dr. Brooke Penaluna.

www.corvallisadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Biodiversity#Research Vessel#University Of Oregon#Oregon State University#New Research Project#Newburg#Osu#The Us Forest Service#Usfs#Research Fisheries#The Boat Conductor#Odfw#The Corvallis Advocate#Fish Species#Aquatic Animal Edna#Community Members#General Water Quality#Boats#Deck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
Eugene, ORlcctorch.com

The Voice of a River

The Willamette Riverkeepers recently kicked off a six-week campaign called “Spring For Your River Clean up,” which began the weekend of April 24 and will conclude June 6. Spring For Your River Clean up is a call to action for locals to volunteer and help maintain the integrity of the Willamette River. Volunteers will be collecting trash, debris and clearing abandoned campsites sites along the entire 187-mile river. There are various cleaning party locations that can be found on the official Willamette Riverkeeper website.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Corvallis, ORorartswatch.org

Imagined narratives for past lives

Rich Bergeman is a photographer, journalist, curator, and teacher based in Corvallis. His current show The Vanishing West features pictures of early settlements in eastern Oregon and Washington, photographed over a 30-year period. I recently asked Bergeman about relics, process, and the dangers of cliche. BA: What attracts you to...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 16)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation. RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer. We hereby deliver:. • ROSEBERRIES to a...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Business Calendar (May 17)

Friday: Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer. June: Long-Term CareWorks’ new CNA Apprenticeship, Corvallis. Oregon’s first...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Know Thy Farmer: Organic and Almost Organic Around Corvallis

Organic farming — a centuries-old healthy living practice. The practice means that foods are grown without the use of synthetic based fertilizers or pesticides. It also means no Genetically Modified Organisms permitted. Organic Farming is a part of a broader perspective of sustainability; it includes protecting soil quality by using...
uoregon.edu

UO leaders prep for mostly on-campus operations by Sept. 13

The University of Oregon is ramping up preparations for fall term, when campus will return to mostly in-person instruction and activities. Working with the offices of Human Resources and Safety and Risk Services, deans, vice presidents and other leaders have begun evaluating their operational needs to develop plans to return to more typical operations.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Community Gardens in Corvallis

In the last two decades, several community gardens have sprung up around Corvallis. Some exist on privately owned property, some on the city grounds – allowing gardeners from all walks of life to be unified by the love of plant cultivation and support for each other. The gardening, local and sustainable by nature, is trending organic.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon’s parks and recreation resources prepare for wildfires this summer

Recreational and forestry resources prepare and advise Oregon residents about wildfires that could take place this upcoming summer after the fires that affected areas around the state last year. Corvallis Parks and Recreation Parks Division Supervisor Josh Hopkins said that parks in the city were not damaged by last year’s...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath events calendar

1. Albany Home, Garden & Wedding Show; 2. The High Kings; 3. Basic Handgun with Oregon Concealed Handgun License course certificate; 4. Paint your Pet Portrait class at Chateau Bianca in Dallas, OR; 5. Monster Energy Up & Up presents TROYBOI at *OSU DATE IS TENTATIVE;