Elon Musk Calls on Artists to Share "Awesome Graffiti" to Cover Tesla’s Gigafactory

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular suggestions include Doge art. recently asked artists to submit examples of “awesome graffiti” that will be spotlighted at the new Gigafactory in Berlin. The factory is set to manufacture batteries, battery packs, and powertrains for Tesla’s electric vehicles and also build its Model Y vehicle. The automaker plans to...

