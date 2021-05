A man accused of assaulting a former girlfriend with a baseball bat in January was being held without bond following his arrest Sunday. Kypzengel Rodriguez, 22, of Jonathan Street, is charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the Jan. 9 incident on the 400 block of Park Place. An arrest warrant was issued the day after the assault, but was not served until Sunday, according to online court records.