Don't Wait On Those LG Smartphones If You Plan To Resell

Android tablets have, for a long time, been a dividing point for Android fans. Some swear by them and love the versatility of having Android running on a bigger display. Other folks absolutely hate them, thinking Android doesn’t really scale well on tablets and that it’s best left as a phone operating system, telling you to get an iPad instead. Love them or hate them though, Android tablets are a thing. They have stayed through the years just like good phones and good Chromebooks have. And while we may not be able to get them as easily as we can buy a phone from carriers like AT&T, they don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Android OEMs want to fight Apple’s current stronghold in the tablet market, and if you want to try one out yourself, we’ve collected some of the best Android tablets currently available.