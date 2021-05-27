newsbreak-logo
Don't Wait On Those LG Smartphones If You Plan To Resell

By Daniel Golightly
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe value of LG smartphones has plummeted since the company announced the shutdown of its mobile business, cutting into the money buyers can get back if they resell their devices. That’s based on recent reports detailing data pooled by SellCell. So how do prices for those looking to resell LG...

