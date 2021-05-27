newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘He’s an unrepentant domestic abuser’: NFL star Tyreek Hill pretends to slap woman in TikTok video—despite his troubling past

By Ramon Ramirez
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1180_0aDiFxxA00

NFL star Tyreek Hill has been at the heart of two domestic violence reports since his days in college. This week, the Super Bowl-winning receiver was blasted online for, critics say, laughing them off on TikTok.

The video shows Hill pretending to repeatedly slap a woman in a TikTok he uploaded Monday, with laughing emoji reportedly in the caption. It’s set to a Kung fu-style sound effect. The Kansas City Chief is reportedly dating Keeta Vaccaro, sister of NFL player Kenny Vaccaro, and she appears to be the woman in Hill’s TikTok, the New York Post notes.

Hill deleted the video amid social media backlash.

“He’s an unrepentant domestic abuser who is shielded from meaningful consequences because he’s good at sports, and he knows it,” tweeted @ryan_merical. “[D]oes he just not give a shit about being a domestic abuser whose talent has caused people to fight for his job and forgiveness?” added ESPN’s @SarahSpain.

Keeta Vaccaro tweeted “I find it hard to distinguish between if it’s a Sacrifice for the better good or if it’s time to close the chapter and open a new one” late Monday and hasn’t tweeted since. But recent Instagram Stories from the past day show her working out and apparently in good spirits. She appears in Hill’s most recent TikTok from a day ago, a comedy skit.

In 2014, while at Oklahoma State University, Hill was accused of choking his 8-months-pregnant girlfriend Crystal Espinal and punching her in the stomach. He was charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, eventually pleading guilty to the charges and receiving probation.

Selected by the Chiefs because of his athletic profile with a low-value draft pick in 2016, Hill pledged to “be a better man” and “let God do the rest,” per the Sporting News. In 2019, Hill was briefly suspended by the Chiefs amid a child abuse investigation after his 3-year-old son broke his arm. Espinal, then Hill’s fiancée, leaked audio where Hill seemed to incriminate himself in his son’s injury. But with no formal charges, the NFL did not suspend Hill, who maintains his innocence.

The NFL said the audio “did not rise to a level of warranting discipline under the personal conduct policy.” It’s unlikely that Hill’s deleted TikTok runs afoul of said policy either.

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

131K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Child Abuse#Domestic Assault#American Football#Laughing#Teen#Backlash Over Video#Comedy Star#Tiktok#The New York Post#Espn#Instagram Stories#Oklahoma State University#Chiefs#The Sporting News#Little Caesars Video#Ups#Star Tyreek#Dating#Viral Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Daily Dot

Cop fired after mocking LeBron James in viral TikTok

A police officer in Idaho was fired after he went viral for mocking LeBron James’ request for police accountability in a TikTok video. In the April video, former Bellevue deputy marshal Nate Silvester pretends to call James for advice on what to do while “witnessing” a Black person stab another Black person.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reacts To D.K. Metcalf’s Performance Today

DK Metcalf put his speed to the test against Olympic-caliber sprints at the 100m dash today. Despite coming in last, he’s gotten a lot of props for his performance, including from Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted how impressed he was at Metcalf’s...
NFLArrowhead Pride

College coaches say NFL Draft was example of ‘Tyreek Hill effect’

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg published an article summarizing the reactions of college coaches to the 2021 NFL Draft. A number of topics were addressed — but the first was how the success of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has influenced how NFL teams select wideouts. Rittenberg...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell on his play style: 'I consider myself a playmaker'

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cornell Powell has been described in plenty of different ways since his arrival with the team. Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt likened him to Sammy Watkins, describing him as a “post-up receiver.” Chiefs GM Brett Veach agreed. Powell, however, sees himself in a different light. He doesn’t want to be put into a box. Instead, he simply wants to be known as a playmaker.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tyreek Hill shows stunning lack of self awareness with latest TikTok (Video)

In a recent TikTok video, Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill decided to poke fun at hitting a woman and it was a horrific decision. While there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best wideouts and fastest guys in the league, he may want to get off social media for a little while. His most recent post is making headlines and for all of the wrong reasons.
NFLDallas News

Top individual matchups to watch on Cowboys’ 2021 schedule: Litmus tests galore for Dallas’ best

The NFL released its schedule Wednesday, revealing the order in which the Dallas Cowboys will face the opponents that we’ve known about for a few months. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys will play arguably their toughest opponent first, as they kick off the regular season against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an immediate litmus test for Dallas right out of the gate.
NFLBleacher Report

The 7 Best NFL Draft Late-Round Steals in the Last 10 Years

The NFL draft is ultimately a lottery, but the final day is loaded with long shots. The simple truth is most players selected never become more than short-term contributors. Once in a while, though, teams strike gold. In the last 10 years—since the 2011 draft, to be specific—seven players stand...
NFLchatsports.com

Where Tyreek Hill stands among KC Chiefs and NFL all-time greats

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) There...
NFLESPN

Seahawks rookie D'Wayne Eskridge brings Tyreek Hill-like package of speed, diverse skills

SEATTLE -- NFL teams usually don't make public comparisons between their draft picks and current players, wary of the unrealistic expectations that can create. So when Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was telling reporters about Western Michigan wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge after taking him in the second round, he stopped himself just as he was about to liken Seattle's top pick to someone else.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

PFF says Tyreek Hill is the NFL’s best deep threat ever, but we have video evidence to remind you it’s Randy Moss

PFF thinks Tyreek Hill is the best deep threat in NFL history but I’m here to remind you it’s actually Randy Moss. The best thing to happen today doesn’t mean it’s the greatest thing to ever happen. Let me stand up on my soapbox to tell you about what’s wrong with this generation because the recency bias is way too strong and the lack of knowledge or appreciation for what happened yesterday needs to stop.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message For Tyreek Hill

D.K. Metcalf’s performance in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Golden Games this afternoon caught the eye of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. Metcalf ran an official 10.36 in the event, which left him in last place but is also incredibly impressive for a 230-pound man who is not a full-time track and field athlete. Both Mahomes and Hill gave props to the freakish wide receiver, with Mahomes calling Metcalf’s time “crazy” and Hill opting for “scary.”
NFLchatsports.com

to Show Everyone He's NFL Ready

For the first time in more than 2 months, Deshaun Watson has posted on social media to remind everyone he's still an elite NFL quarterback. ... and yeah, he looks good. The last time we heard from DW was on Twitter was back on March 16 -- when he posted a statement to try and get ahead of the sexual misconduct allegations that were coming down the pike.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TikTok star's dad tries and fails to name NFL team logos in hilarious video series

If you’re an NFL fan of the Lucky Horseshoes, the Southern Fellas or the Flag Men, this is the video series for you. Wait, I’ll rewind a bit. A TikTok star named Joe Mele decided to enlist his dad for a bunch of videos in which he asked his father to name the team associated with the logo. His dad, either clueless or doing a really good job acting like he doesn’t know the answers, comes up with some wild responses.
NFLchatsports.com

Tyreek Hill vs. Randy Moss Debate Erupts

For some reason or another, Pro Football Focus — a usually reliable NFL-themed entity — decided to dip its toes in the waters of Tyreek Hill as potentially the NFL’s best deep threat of all-time. Hill is the most electric downfield threat of the last five seasons. So, Anthony Treash...
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson ready for boxing debut, understands risk

Chad Johnson, also known as Chad OchoCinco, is getting ready for his boxing debut next month. The 43-year-old will square off against former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell as part of the undercard for the main event between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. Johnson explained in an interview with USA Today on Thursday he got the call from the undefeated Mayweather and was immediately in.