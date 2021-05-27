Bill Gates' money manager allegedly made sexual and racist comments about his female partners
Bill and Melinda Gates' money manager cultivated a culture of fear, racism and sexual harassment with his employees, according to a report in The New York Times . According to the investigation, former employees of the firm Cascade Investment - the company that manages the investments and assets of Bill and Mendila Gates , told the newspaper that Michael Larson rated the physical attractiveness of his companions in front of male colleagues and encouraged racial intolerance.www.mysanantonio.com