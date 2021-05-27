newsbreak-logo
The Emerald Cup is Moving to Los Angeles

By Jimi Devine
L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we’re looking at one of California’s premier cannabis families, Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake and his daughter Taylor, the event’s associate producer. The pair recently made waves when they announced the Emerald Cup awards ceremony would move from its traditional home in northern California to Los Angeles. It will still incorporate a harvest event element in Santa Rosa that will serve as the official start of entries being received.

