If You Only Follow One Outdoor Decor Trend This Season, Make It This One

Name: Rachel Baiman, George Jackson, and Hartford the Dog. My husband George and I were renting a room in a cool cabin-type home two blocks away from this home, also on the river but with much less of a view. We had come to really enjoy the neighborhood and were vaguely starting to talk about buying a place in Nashville in a couple years. One day George said that he'd found "the best street in Madison," just a couple blocks from us, and we went for a walk to look at the houses. Among many beautiful homes on this street was the former home of John Hartford, one of my biggest musical heroes, and the namesake of my dog, Hartford. Anyway, we walked past Hartford's old house and there was a "For Sale By Owner" sign out on the driveway. The house that seemed to be for sale was a nice-looking three bedroom family home, but when I looked down the driveway I could vaguely see this amazing-looking little red cabin. I'd never seen us living in a traditional suburban-type home, and our budget was extremely limited given that we are both self-employed musicians, so we were never going to afford something urban in downtown Nashville. As soon as I saw this little cabin, I just thought, THIS IS IT.