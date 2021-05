Google Messages is making it way easier to pump your texts full of GIFs. Not just GIFs though. Emoji and stickers, too. As spotted by 9To5Google, Google Messages has recently received a small update that lumps the GIFs, emoji, and sticker packs all into one spot. When you open up a chat, you’ll find that all three can now be found in side by side tabs. Before even tapping on the message box where you type, you can hit the emoji button and these tabs will pop up.