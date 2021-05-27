How to stream ‘Rugrats’

If you had cable in the ’90s, there’s a fair chance you fell in love with a group of toddlers known collectively as Rugrats. After a weird interlude of spin-offs and movies, the gang is finally back in a reboot series.

The new series takes the show from it’s 2D roots. It’s 100 percent computer animation for the Pickles’, Finsters’, and DeVille’s. Everyone is back. Chuckie Finster is here, with his usual neurosis in tow. Everyone’s favorite twins Phil and Lil DeVille bring twice the mischief. Tommy Pickles, the precocious leader of the bunch will likely lead an adventure or two. And of course, every great kids show needs its villain. And Angelica Pickles is twice as cruel as any three-year-old has, or ever will be.

The Rugrats will carry the same voices from the talents that made them famous. E.G. Daily, Kath Soucie, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, and Cree Summer will reprise their roles. What’s different this time around is the adults in the room have different voices this time around. And they’re all names you likely recognize. Tony Hale will finally play the role he was born to play: Chas Finster. The cast will also feature big names such as Nicole Beyer, Anna Chlumsky, Michael McKean, and Timothy Simons.

Here’s everything you need to know to stream Rugrats.

This is a 2021 reboot/re-imagining of the classic Nickelodeon show from 1991.

Rugrats is available exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s available with ads for $5.99, or $9.99 for an ad-free version. You can try the massive streaming platform for free for a week before you decide on a full-fledged subscription, so you can stream Rugrats.

