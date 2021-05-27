Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonald; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NEWTON AND NORTHERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sarcoxie to 6 miles east of Granby to 6 miles southeast of Wyandotte, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neosho... Seneca Granby... Anderson Goodman... Diamond Wheaton... Fairview Newtonia... Stella Wentworth... Stark City Ritchey... Rocky Comfort Racine This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 8 and 32. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov