Mcdonald County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonald; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NEWTON AND NORTHERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sarcoxie to 6 miles east of Granby to 6 miles southeast of Wyandotte, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neosho... Seneca Granby... Anderson Goodman... Diamond Wheaton... Fairview Newtonia... Stella Wentworth... Stark City Ritchey... Rocky Comfort Racine This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 8 and 32. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McDonald A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTY At 233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bella Vista, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pineville... Powell This includes Interstate 49 near mile marker 2. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN MCDONALD...NORTHERN BARRY AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neosho, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Granby... Pierce City Purdy... Diamond Wheaton... Verona Butterfield... Fairview Newtonia... Pioneer Freistatt... Stella Wentworth... Stark City This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 37 and 50. Interstate 49 between mile markers 25 and 30.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri West Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 230 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 827 AM CDT, Automated river gauge reports water levels near flood stage. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Purdy, Exeter, Wheaton, Washburn, Butterfield, Mccord Bend and Mcdowell. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 76, 1 Mile southwest of Cassville, Route C just south of Mcdowell, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route U, 8 miles east of Purdy, Route U, 1 Mile east of Butterfield and Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville.