newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Shelby County, IL
County
Christian County, IL
County
Macon County, IL
City
Macon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Thunderstorm#Central Illinois#Extreme Weather#Central Macon Counties#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Shelby County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND NORTHWESTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 1130 pm. However small hail, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm as it tracks east at 30 mph.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Moultrie County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOULTRIE AND EAST CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Christian County, ILnewschannel20.com

Tornado confirmed, storm damage reported in Christian County

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Damage has been reported due to storms in Christian County. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a confirmed tornado briefly touched down just south of Assumption at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday. The tornado hit a children’s agency called Kemmerer Village, which takes care of about...
Christian County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Macon; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL SANGAMON AND SOUTHWESTERN MACON COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Niantic, or 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Harristown around 640 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 118 and 132. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN
Christian County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Tornado Confirmed In Area; Damages To Kemmerer Village Reported

A tornado went through parts of Christian County and Shelby County damaging parts of Kemmerer Village in Assumption. Dawn Sabol, Director of Kemmerer Village tells Regional Radio News that there were windows blown out, big branches off trees, and a small uprooted tree. The tornado moved a couple of vehicles into each other and there was some roof damage as well. Sabol says there were no injuries from the tornado and the storm was over before the warnings even came in. The tornado touched down briefly around 2:10 PM.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Here's the tornado damage reported in Central Illinois on Tuesday

DECATUR — The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared. The National Weather Service's storm damage report, released Tuesday, lists a brief tornado touchdown along Interstate 72 near Dawson, power poles blown into a field, a tree uprooted in Charleston, and hail measured at one inch in diameter in Macon and two inches in Rosamond.