Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois.alerts.weather.gov