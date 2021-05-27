Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Macon; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL SANGAMON AND SOUTHWESTERN MACON COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Niantic, or 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Harristown around 640 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 118 and 132. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN