newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Shelby County, IL
County
Christian County, IL
County
Macon County, IL
City
Macon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Severe Weather#Central Illinois#Central Macon Counties#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Effingham County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Effingham, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Effingham; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND NORTHWESTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tower Hill, or 8 miles southwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Cowden, Beecher City, Shumway, Moccasin, Herrick, Clarksburg, Oconee, Mode and Lake Sara. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Coles County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLES...EAST CENTRAL SHELBY AND WESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neoga, or 9 miles southwest of Mattoon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Toledo, Neoga, Paradise, Etna, Trowbridge and Trilla. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 173 and 181. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Moultrie County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOULTRIE AND EAST CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Christian County, ILnewschannel20.com

Tornado confirmed, storm damage reported in Christian County

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Damage has been reported due to storms in Christian County. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a confirmed tornado briefly touched down just south of Assumption at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday. The tornado hit a children’s agency called Kemmerer Village, which takes care of about...
Coles County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Coles; Douglas; Macon; Moultrie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COLES...MOULTRIE...NORTHEASTERN SHELBY SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND SOUTHEASTERN MACON COUNTIES At 731 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arthur to near Sullivan, moving east at 50 mph. Another severe storm in SE Macon County was moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mattoon, Sullivan, Arcola, Arthur, Moweaqua, Bethany, Lovington, Findlay, Dalton City, Humboldt, Hindsboro, Allenville, Cooks Mill, Coles, Gays, Lake City, Chesterville, Cadwell and Kirksville. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 193 and 205. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Macon; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL SANGAMON AND SOUTHWESTERN MACON COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Niantic, or 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Harristown around 640 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 118 and 132. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN
Christian County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN COUNTY At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pana, or 7 miles northeast of Nokomis, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Taylorville, Owaneco and Vanderville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Tornado Confirmed In Area; Damages To Kemmerer Village Reported

A tornado went through parts of Christian County and Shelby County damaging parts of Kemmerer Village in Assumption. Dawn Sabol, Director of Kemmerer Village tells Regional Radio News that there were windows blown out, big branches off trees, and a small uprooted tree. The tornado moved a couple of vehicles into each other and there was some roof damage as well. Sabol says there were no injuries from the tornado and the storm was over before the warnings even came in. The tornado touched down briefly around 2:10 PM.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Here's the tornado damage reported in Central Illinois on Tuesday

DECATUR — The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared. The National Weather Service's storm damage report, released Tuesday, lists a brief tornado touchdown along Interstate 72 near Dawson, power poles blown into a field, a tree uprooted in Charleston, and hail measured at one inch in diameter in Macon and two inches in Rosamond.