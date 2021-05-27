newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#High Water#Some Beach#Dunes#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Nueces Islands Counties#Kleberg Islands#Flood Prone Property#Noon Cdt#Target Area#Severity#Barricades#Drive#Unknown Depth#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 133 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Inland Kleberg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTY At 714 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Riviera, or near Sarita, moving northwest at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Ricardo around 745 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Loyola Beach. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 694 and 708. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nueces Islands STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT NORTH PADRE AND MUSTANG ISLANDS IN EAST CENTRAL NUECES COUNTY At 127 AM CDT, an area of very strong winds was located near Mustang Island State Park, or 7 miles southwest of Port Aransas, moving west at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds around 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces County and City of Corpus Christi. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm outflow will produce strong damaging winds that could persist for up to 2 hours.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1039 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Premont, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Jim Wells and southwestern Kleberg Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.