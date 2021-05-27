Kickoff times officially set for Michigan’s first four football games

On Thursday’s edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discussed the best senior quarterback prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Vandernat, who is the director of the NFLPA Bowl, started off with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Heading into his fourth year of starting, Pickett is in the top five of most all-time statistical categories at Pitt. Vandernat described him as having a gunslinger mentality, being “unafraid to let it rip which has gotten him into some trouble at times” with Serritella adding, “Pickett is a gamer who will give your team a chance to win if it is close” and calling him a hard worker. Both were impressed by Pickett’s continued improvement year after year.