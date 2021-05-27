newsbreak-logo
Charlie bit us all, if you really think about it

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to describe the absolute chaos around NFTs (non-fungible tokens) right now; tech reporters’ inboxes are flooded with the latest and stupidest additions to this trend of digital certificates for memes and other pieces of digital memorabilia. Disaster Girl sold for around $500,000, Keyboard Cat went for about $64,400, and Nyan Cat brought in around $590,000. But most NFTs aren’t all that noteworthy, and we can’t possibly write about every single one (despite this sentence, my inbox will now be flooded with NFT pitches for the next two months). Despite our attempts to be judicious and write about newsworthy topics, we can’t win them all.

