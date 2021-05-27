newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 258 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service#Weather Radar#Flood Advisory#Ast#Doppler Radar#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. Drainage areas near wildfire burn scars can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Wildfire burn scars in the Sangre de Cristo mountains will be especially susceptible to flash flooding today as a moist unstable atmosphere is expected to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms over the area. This includes the Ute Park, Sardinas Canyon, and Luna burn scars. Just one half to three quarters of an inch of rainfall can pose substantial impacts to these burn scars, as most of the rainfall will quickly turn to runoff with the potential for flash flooding and abrupt debris flows.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Isabela, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 Expires: 2021-05-29 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Isabela; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 245 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Moca, Isabela, Hato Arriba, Aceitunas, San Antonio, Mora and Juncal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and quick rises in rivers and streams due to runoff.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of Higbee, or 28 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico North Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause excessive runoff and flooding in drainage basins near the confluence of the Canadian and the Mora rivers. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico North Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause excessive runoff and flooding in drainage basins near the confluence of the Canadian and the Mora rivers. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico North Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause excessive runoff and flooding in drainage basins near the confluence of the Canadian and the Mora rivers. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 22:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico North Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause excessive runoff and flooding in drainage basins near the confluence of the Canadian and the Mora rivers. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 23:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways will be impacted over the next couple hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Kit Carson County
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 22:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 22:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in small washes, creeks, and drainages in Harding county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero, Bueyeros, Hayden and Rosebud. This includes the following streams and drainages Bueyeros Creek, Carrizo Creek, Bob Wells Creek, Pedernal Creek, Salado Creek, Sabino Creek, the Canadian River and Tequesquite Creek.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 23:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDING COUNTIES At 1105 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and southeastern Harding Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT /1230 AM MDT/. * At 1027 PM CDT /927 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways could be flooded over the next 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cheyenne and Northeastern Sherman Counties
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Bonny Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County, including the following locations Beecher Island and Idalia. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 218 and 234. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away form rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.