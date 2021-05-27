newsbreak-logo
Florida Supreme Court affirms state’s vertical integration medical marijuana model

By MATT DIXON
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned lower court rulings that Florida’s medical marijuana regulatory scheme is unconstitutional, essentially delivering a blow to small companies hoping to enter the state’s marijuana industry. At the heart of the Supreme Court’s ruling is a challenge to the state’s “vertical integration”...

