newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kavon Frazier to Bengals, per report

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent safety Kavon Frazier, according to his agency. He spent the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins. Frazier, weighing in at 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, is a sixth-year player out of Central Michigan who was originally a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. Primarily a special teams contributor throughout his career, Frazier spent 2016-19 with the Cowboys before joining the Dolphins last year. He has played in 59 career games (two starts) and has 71 tackles, a sack, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

www.cincyjungle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pass Defense#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bengals News#Cj#Spotify#Iheart Radio#Google Play Music#Megaphone#Orange And Black Insider#Central Michigan#Special Teams#Safety#Free Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Pro Wells: Signs with Bengals

Wells has signed with the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Wells is a pass-catching tight end with a basketball background, but he'll need to show that he's capable of blocking effectively at the NFL level to secure a spot on Cincinnati's roster.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Bengals | Seven rookies under contract

Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round draft choices DE Cameron Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin and OT D’Ante Smith, fifth-round draft choice PK Evan McPherson, sixth-round draft choices C Trey Hill and RB Chris Evans and seventh-round draft choice DE Wyatt Hubert signed four-year contracts with the Bengals Monday, May 17. Financial terms were not disclosed.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Trent Taylor: Finds work in Cincy

Taylor agreed to a contract Monday with the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Cincinnati presumably views Taylor as an ideal replacement for Alex Erickson, who moved on to Houston in free agency earlier in the offseason. Like Erickson, Taylor has experience returning punts and playing out of the slot, but multiple injuries have limited the latter to only 12 appearances across the past two seasons. Even if health prevails in 2021, Taylor won't have much of a path to fantasy relevance while ranking behind at least Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon in the pass-catching hierarchy.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Report: Bengals signing WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing free agent wide receiver Trent Taylor, NFL Network reported Monday. Taylor, 27, was with the Bengals over the weekend during rookie minicamp for a tryout, wearing ex-Bengal A.J. Green's old No. 18 jersey. The Bengals lost slot receiver and punt returner Alex Erickson to the Houston Texans in free agency, roles that can be filled by Taylor.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals agree to terms with Cam Sample and D’Ante Smith, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with Cam Sample and D’Ante Smith, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. They become the first 2021 NFL Draft picks Cincinnati has locked up. This past season, the 6-3, 267-pound Sample earned First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors after recoding 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents Targets Following 2021 NFL Draft

While the primary free agency window brought in many new faces, a few more free agents could seal the deal on a successful overhaul for the Cinncinnati Bengals. Overall, the team has re-made a few position groups and built up a lot more depth. Regardless, with money left to spend and holes left to fill, the Bengals can continue building on a big off-season. Certainly, they’ve answered some of their biggest lingering question marks but still have glaring questions. Depth is still an important area for the Bengals to look at in the coming weeks.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Bengals Booth Podcast: The One I Love

It's "The One I Love" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast featuring a "Fun Facts" interview with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a chat with offensive tackle Riley Reiff and Dan Hoard's choice for Cincinnati's best "under the radar" draft pick. Podcast highlights include:. 2:30 - An in-depth look at the...
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule: No Primetime? No Problem.

The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule is set and it is clear that the league doesn’t think they’ll be much fun to watch. That could be due to schedule difficulty, low expectations, or other factors. Their lone primetime game comes on a Thursday night, which every team gets. Thus, leaving many Bengals fans upset. That train of thought is understandable, but is it all that bad for this year? Here are some reasons why it may be a positive going into this crucial campaign.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, Add Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

CINCINNATI — Seven down, three to go. The Bengals signed seven of their 10 draft picks on Monday. The organization made the announcement after striking deals with all three of their fourth round selections—Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin and D'Ante Smith, fifth round pick Evan McPherson, sixth rounders Trey Hill and Chris Evans, and seventh round selection Wyatt Hubert.
NFLUSA Today

Bengals sign first rookies from 2021 draft class

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have their first rookies from the 2021 NFL draft class under contract. Per the team, the Bengals have seven of their 10 draft picks under contract. And according to a report from Aaron Wilson, fourth-round offensive tackle D’Ante Smith was the first to ink his deal with the Bengals.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers sign wide receiver Marqise Lee; Trent Taylor lands with Bengals

The tryout worked out for wide receiver Marqise Lee. The 2014 second-round pick whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries signed with the 49ers on Monday after the 29-year-old participated in their rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis, a league source said. Lee opted out of the 2020 season, and has played in just six games since he had 56 catches for 702 yards with the Jaguars in 2017.
NFLCincy Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule is among the easiest for traveling

The Cincinnati Bengals schedule was revealed recently, and it’s far from easy. The team will take on each of their divisional opponents twice. That already starts them off against three playoff-caliber teams that all arguably improved this offseason. On top of that, they’ll take on teams like Kansas City and...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.