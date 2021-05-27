A Discussion With Tyrone Nix On How He Provides Inspiration And Discipline To Keep Young Athletes Focused On Accomplishing Their Goals.

[In reply to "depends on the options. If Day happened to go elsewhere after this season (not that he is or will)..." by Brutus, posted at 10:40:26 05/28/21]. OSU is in rare air with Bama and Clemson right now. No matter what new coach would be looked at to replace any of the current three HC's in place if one left, there would be serious questions and gaps unless their names were Urban Meyer or Pete Carroll returning back to college football.