Why It’s Good to Take Calculated Risks says Rajin Ramdeholl

By Samantha Scribano
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the status quo and never rocking the boat creates a life of mundane monotony and overwhelming dissatisfaction. That’s because as human beings, we need to be continuously moving, learning, and socializing in order to feel fulfilled. It’s innate to us and our happiness, which is why so many people will search for new ways to add a little zest into their lives this year.

