Roger Craig Smith Speeds by to Return as the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog!

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on the Sega Genesis all the way back in 1991, and this year marks the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has announced some plans to celebrate the character's birthday, but little has been revealed thus far. However, it seems that an anniversary compilation might be in the works! French retailer SoGamely has a new listing for something called "Sonic Collection" for PlayStation 4, and other retailers have picked it up, as well. Retail leaks have proven reliable in the past, but fans will still want to take this one with a grain of salt until Sega makes some kind of official announcement.