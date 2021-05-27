Roger Craig Smith Speeds by to Return as the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog!
Today was the premiere of Sonic Central, a live stream event created to announce upcoming projects to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic T. Hedgehog. As to be expected from the premiere, we were teased about a lot of upcoming projects, some that we knew about (the Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, for example) and some that we didn’t (something‘s coming in 2022, but we’re not sure what that is it).www.themarysue.com