Having a tough time buttoning your jeans or are you not loving the way your belly looks when you try on that bikini from last summer? Whether it is because of an uptick in eating too many bloat-inducing foods or due to your preference for binging Netflix on the couch instead of hitting the gym, there are many reasons for having a mid-section that doesn't look or feel the way that you want it to be.